Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach $75.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.3%

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology, By Tools, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a new report, the Synthetic Biology Market size was valued at USD 9.26 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to exceed USD 75.9 Billion in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 26.3% through 2030. Synthetic biology is an emerging field of science that deals with the design and construction of artificial biological systems for various applications. The market for synthetic biology is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the increasing demand for synthetic genes, proteins, and other biomolecules in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Products produced by synthetic biology are used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, as well as industrial applications. Increasing government funding for synthetic biology research and the ever-expanding application areas of synthetic biology are the major drivers of this market.

Synthetic biology has a potential in DNA sequencing, genetic engineering, and other biotechnology applications. It is anticipated that the demand for synthetic biology will rise in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for the development of new therapeutic proteins and designer microbes.

Increased amount of study data generation with dipping prices of DNA sequencing, rise in government funding and initiatives, and need for efficient disease management are the prominent drivers of the synthetic biology market. In addition, new applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is another significant factor that is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rapid Technological Advancements in the Field of Synthetic Biology
  • Diverse Range of Synthetic Biology-Based Applications Leading to Widespread Adoption in the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Rising Investments Toward Research & Development (R&D) Activities for Synthetic Biology-Based Research

Market Restraints

  • Potential Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical Issues Related to the Unintended or Deliberate Misuse of Synthetic Biology Techniques
  • Stringent Government Regulations & Guidelines

Market Segmentation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Nucleotide synthesis and sequencing
  • Genome engineering
  • Integrated systems
  • Microfluidics
  • Functional genomics

Tools Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Synthetic DNA and Oligonucleotides
  • Enzymes
  • Synthetic Cells
  • Chassis Organisms
  • Xeno-nucleic Acids

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Medical & Healthcare Application
  • Artificial Tissue & Tissue Regeneration
  • Environment & Agriculture
  • Bioprocess Industry

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Academic & Government Research Institutions
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • BENELUX
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Israel
  • Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Synthetic Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Synthetic Biology Market By Technology Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Synthetic Biology Market By Tools Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Synthetic Biology Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Synthetic Biology Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Synthetic Biology Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Amyris Inc.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks
  • Codexis Inc.
  • Novozymes AG
  • Twist Biosciences
  • GenScrip Corporation.
  • Merck KGaD
  • Codex DNA Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific Inc.
  • Amgen Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emcsuf


