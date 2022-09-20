Simfoni's Zoya Ali Khan Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine's 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

Simfoni director honored for expertise and exceptional leadership in supply chain management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni is pleased to announce Zoya Ali Khan, Commercial Director for the UAE (United Arab Emirates) region, has been named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

Zoya joined Simfoni in 2019 as a sourcing manager and has since moved into a more senior management role as Commercial Director for the UAE region. Her ability to bring significant savings to clients through sustainable, practical, sourcing solutions has made her an indispensable member of the Simfoni team.

With disruptions to the global supply chain brought forth by COVID-19, Zoya and her team saw a unique opportunity to bring new value, innovation, and increased savings to Simfoni clients. Using innovative sourcing strategies and finding solutions through enhanced technology, Zoya and her team significantly reduced buying cycle times, which has been of critical importance to Simfoni clients throughout the pandemic. Led by Zoya, the UAE team also introduced an automated approval process within the Simfoni platform, expanded upon touchless catalog content, and pre-negotiated deals within the system, making sourcing processes a seamless, user-friendly experience.

"Zoya is our Middle East regional leader and provides invaluable expertise and work ethic to our clients in the region," said David Bush, CEO of Spend Automation at Simfoni. "She has come up our ranks with exceptional knowledge of procurement with customer success as her core value. Our business continues to expand as a direct result of her efforts and relationships, and our clients view her as their trusted advisor."

Amongst her many achievements, Zoya has built strong relationships with regional suppliers, which she believes has been a key to her success. As a current graduate student working toward her Master's in Supply Chain, she has developed deep industry networks through her university and membership with CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply) - helping to spread awareness of value creation through procurement, particularly for middle-market companies that cannot access or leverage technology in the way larger enterprises can. Zoya commented, "I am deeply pleased and sincerely honored to receive this award. Thank you to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this recognition, and to Simfoni, for giving me the opportunity to work with our prestigious clients, delivering value in procurement, supply and demand chain."

This year's list of winners includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all of whom have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"Supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders, they just needed a better platform," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year, we received over 280 submissions. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I'm proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey."

Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, Spend Automation and eSourcing solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Visit http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Megan Hamner, Simfoni, 1 2036769252, megan@simfoni.com

SOURCE Simfoni