Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2022: Surge in Defense Spending Fuels Sector Growth

The global missile defense system market is expected to grow from $22.43 billion in 2021 to $23.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66%. The missile defense system market is expected to reach $31.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.97%.

North America was the largest region in the missile defense system market in 2021. The regions covered in the missile defense system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The surge in defense spending globally is expected to drive the growth of the missile defense system market in the forecast period. The surge in defense expenditure facilitates the implementation of expensive but necessary missile defense system technologies. The advancements in weapons and attacking capabilities worldwide have created the demand for the installation of defense technologies by governments to prevent threats from foreign countries.

For instance, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), total global military expenditure has increased to $1,981 billion in 2020 with an increase of 2.6% from 2019. The United States being the world's largest military spender, accounted for 39% of total military expenditure in 2020. Therefore, the surge in defense spending globally drove the market.

The rise in developments and increasing use of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the missile defense system market. Artificial intelligence is computer intelligence or intelligence demonstrated by a machine to help perform simple tasks more efficiently or tasks that couldn't be performed otherwise. Developments in artificial intelligence are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using AI or machine learning.

For instance, in 2021, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, an Israel-based company launched a new sea breaker maritime and land-based long-range missile that mixes artificial intelligence and decision-making algorithms to create a fifth-generation weapon system. The sea breaker helps in providing exact strikes from the standoff place up to 300km.

In July 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based company acquired Collins Aerospace's military global positioning system (GPS) business, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help in technology-based business and bring new discriminating capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense. Collins Aerospace was founded in 2018 and is a US-based manufacturer of components related to military and defense and commercial aviation.

