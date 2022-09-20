With a Massive 19.5% CAGR, Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth US$ 8.9 billion by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to clock at US$ 8.9 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the high prevalence of liver cancer and robust investments in R&D activities to develop drugs for liver cancer treatment. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The market for liver cancer therapies is driven by the high prevalence and rising incidence rates of liver cancer worldwide. The development of novel innovative therapeutic drugs, strong clinical pipeline of therapeutic drugs, an increase in awareness among people around the world, and favorable government support are likely to contribute to the growth of the liver cancer therapeutics market. The high prevalence of metastatic cancer that spreads from other parts of the body such as breast cancer, colon cancer, or lung cancer is likely to drive the market for liver cancer therapeutics during the forecast period.

The global liver cancer therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: therapy type, end user, and region.

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 8.9 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Therapy Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Excerpts from ‘By Therapy Type Segmentation’

The global liver cancer therapeutics market is divided into:

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

The targeted therapy segment dominates the global market. Since the therapy focuses on invading the target tumor cells and eliminating the side effects. However, during the forecast period, the immunotherapy market is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to new innovations in liver cancer treatment.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global liver cancer therapeutics market is divided into three distinct distribution channels, namely:

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

It has been analyzed that the hospital pharmacy segment dominates the global market because of the preference of patient to visit hospital for the treatment, due to the presence of highly skilled professionals and technologically advanced diagnostic equipments. This dominance is also due to the high sales of prescription-drugs in the hospital. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to witness a high growth rate due to availability of drugs online and increased awareness amongst population.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the rapidly rising number of liver cancer patients in densely populated nations like India, China, and Hong Kong as well as the rapidly expanding infrastructure for health care, the liver cancer therapeutics market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. One of the major variables influencing the liver cancer therapies market in Asia Pacific throughout the course of the projection is the high prevalence of secondary metastatic cancer in the area.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global liver cancer therapeutics market are:

Pfizer Inc

Bristol-Myers & Squibb Company

Exelixis Inc

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Eisai Co., Ltd

Celgene Corporation

Amgen Inc

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

