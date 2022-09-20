ImmuneSensor Awarded $16 Million Grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)

Award to support Phase 2 development of IMSA101, a STING agonist, in solid tumor malignancies

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc. (“ImmuneSensor”), a private clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing innate immunity to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company has been awarded a $16.1 million Product Development Research Grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (“CPRIT”) to advance Phase 2 studies evaluating IMSA101, a STING agonist, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (“ICI”) and radiotherapy for the treatment of metastatic solid tumor malignancies. STING agonist in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (“ICI”) and other therapies such as radiotherapy can mobilize and coordinate a patient’s immune system against cancer.



“We are delighted and honored to receive this grant from CPRIT which will support the continued clinical development of IMSA101. The awarding of this competitive grant following CPRIT comprehensive scientific and commercial due diligence, corroborates the encouraging preliminary data observed to date with IMSA101 as well as the therapeutic potential of the agent. This award, alongside our successful FDA meeting earlier this year, also validates the development and commercialization strategy that we have formulated for IMSA101,” said Dr. Ernest Wong, CEO of ImmuneSensor. “ImmuneSensor is a world leader in the cGAS-STING pathway, based on groundbreaking discoveries by Dr. Zhijian “James” Chen at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (“UTSW”). We look forward to initiating our Phase 2 trials to further investigate the role of the cGAS-STING pathway in boosting anticancer immunity in cancer patients.”

ABOUT IMSA101

IMSA101 is a small molecule agonist of the stimulator of interferon gene (“STING”) protein and is currently in development for the treatment of solid tumors. The agent has demonstrated robust tumor growth inhibition as a single agent and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (“ICI”) in multiple preclinical models. The mechanism of action for IMSA101 stimulates production of crucial cytokines including interferons in a dose dependent manner and generates long-term immunity to tumors, thereby supporting its potential utility across a broad range of tumors in combination with immuno-oncology (“IO”) and non-IO therapies. IMSA101 is currently under evaluation in Phase 1 clinical studies as a monotherapy and in combination with ICI in solid tumors. Information on IMSA101 current clinical trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov under the study number NCT04020185.

ABOUT IMMUNESENSOR

ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc. (“ImmuneSensor”) is a private clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing innate immunity to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is currently developing novel medicines that target the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (“cGAS”) – stimulator of interferon genes (“STING”) pathway to modulate the innate immune system. Based on groundbreaking discoveries from the laboratory of Dr. Zhijian “James” Chen, Professor of Molecular Biology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (“HHMI”) Investigator, ImmuneSensor is developing STING activators to boost anticancer immunity and cGAS inhibitors to suppress autoimmunity when overactive. The company’s lead drug candidate, IMSA101, is currently in Phase I monotherapy and combination trial in solid tumors. The company’s pipeline also includes 2nd generation targeted STING activator drug candidates for cancer therapy, and cGAS inhibitors for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

