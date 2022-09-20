Draganfly’s Paul Mullen to Discuss Drone Technology Solutions for Rural and Remote Communities at the SEDA Conference

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce Paul Mullen, Draganfly’s Chief Operating Officer, will speak at The Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance (SEDA) 2022 PROVINCIAL SUMMIT: Growing Communities One Idea at a Time, on September 28, 2022.



The summit will focus on three themes: Inclusive Economic Development; Community and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems; and Game-Changer Strategies.

Paul Mullen will discuss how Draganfly’s UAV technology can contribute to Saskatchewan’s economic development and provide solutions to current and future problems in rural and remote communities.

Draganfly has more than 20 years of experience designing and manufacturing professional drone hardware and software for agriculture, public safety, and energy industries. Draganfly’s technology continues to evolve, bringing new and innovative solutions that are helping these industries excel and improve overall efficiency.

“Draganfly has a legacy as a global leader in designing commercial drones for agriculture,” said Paul Mullen, Chief Operating Officer of Draganfly. “Draganfly was born in Saskatchewan over 20 years ago, and I look forward to sharing how our technology provides solutions to rural and remote communities in the province and beyond.”

More details on the PROVINCIAL SUMMIT can be found here.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements