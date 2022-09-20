FTI Consulting Strengthens Global Insurance Services Offering with Three Veteran Hires

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in the firm’s Global Insurance Services practice with the appointments of Vince Bodnar as a Senior Managing Director, Kevin Waterman as a Senior Director and Marc Zimmerman as a Senior Advisor.



Mr. Bodnar, with almost 40 years of insurance industry experience, will be based in Philadelphia and lead the practice’s Life Insurance and Long-Term Care offerings in North America. Throughout his career, he has been a highly visible actuarial consultant helping insurers, regulators and policymakers develop solutions for in-force blocks of long-term care insurance policies and new product innovation. He was named one of the “20 Most Creative People in Insurance” by ThinkAdvisor in 2016.

“Vince is one of the leading long-term care insurance experts in the country,” said Wendy Shapss, Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Vince, Kevin and Marc bring more than 100 years of combined expertise and a passion for finding and developing innovative solutions to the complex challenges within the insurance industry. Their deep industry knowledge and extensive network of vendor relationships will provide an immediate and immense benefit to our firm and our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bodnar said, “The insurance industry is operating in an increasingly complex environment. I look forward to leading our team of professionals, who have a wide breadth of industry expertise, as we help clients identify creative solutions to challenges in the long-term care space.”

Mr. Waterman, who is based in Richmond, Va., has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, he was Vice President at Genworth, where he had a focus on long-term care product development and pricing. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help grow the Life Insurance and Long-Term Care offerings, including expanding capabilities in litigation and advisory services.

Mr. Zimmerman, who is based in New York, has more than 40 years of experience as a founder, principal, and senior operations and business development leader of a number of high-performance, global investment technology, data and analytics and broader financial services operations. He joins from ClearPrism, LLC, a boutique analytics and enterprise resource planning consulting firm that has worked with FTI Consulting’s Global Insurance Services practice. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on helping the practice identify and secure new opportunities to serve insurers, broader financial services organizations and others in business, data and analytics and technology-centric domains.

