Parsons Supporting U.S. Army Chemical and Biological Defense

/EIN News/ -- CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was selected by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) for an award on its Scientific, Technical Engineering, and Program Support Services (STEPSS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. The 10-year IDIQ, a multiple award contract with a program ceiling value of $869 million, will support the U.S. Army by providing acquisition life-cycle chemical and biological defense research, development, test, and evaluation support.



“We stand ready to support DEVCOM CBC as they deliver on their vision of providing innovative chemical and biological defense capabilities to advance national security and global combat operations,” said Jon Moretta, president of Parsons’ engineered systems business unit. “This is an exciting win as we continue growing our biosurveillance and environmental sector capabilities. We look forward to bringing our proven talent, expertise, and mission-critical solutions to this important mission.”

STEPSS technical support tasks may include research, development, test, and evaluation; engineering, system acquisition, and engineering system development; and chemical, biological demilitarization operations. Parsons’ biosurveillance and environmental sector is a mission-oriented group of experts, technology, and products focused on keeping humans healthy and safe from known and emerging biological threats, chemical contaminants, and other hazards.

This award continues the company’s decades of experience delivering innovative chemical and biological defense solutions and services across the federal sector, including the U.S. Army Medical Research Command, Naval Health Research Center, and Naval Medical Research Center, as well as program management support to all major DoD medical organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and individual branch medical services.

