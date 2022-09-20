IoT in Education Market to Gain Value of US$ 24.90 Billion by 2028, Notes Emergen Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for advanced eLearning in educational institutions is a key factor driving global IoT in education market revenue growth

IoT in Education Market Size – USD 6.81 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart classes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in education market size is expected to reach USD 25.42 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for advanced eLearning among educational institutes, which enables students to work at their own pace through the curriculum. This enhances learning experience and the course-completion rate helps in better student assessment. Instructors can collect data on student performance with the help of cloud technology, and IoT in the education sector allows teachers to share and collaborate information and feedback with each other. Increasing investment by educational institutes for obtaining efficient network for data transmissions, data storage, and data analysis to enhance the e-learning ecosystem is expected to boost growth of IoT in the education sector.

Key IoT in Education Market participants include IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung, and SAP SE.

In October 2020, Tech giant Microsoft partnered with AICTE to empower learners and educators in new-age technologies, including AI, IoT, data science, and cloud computing technologies. The collaboration will also provide educators access to online learning paths and instructor-led training material through the Microsoft Learn for Educators platform.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Educational institutions are embracing technology for schools more readily and increasing adoption of interactive whiteboards, smart pens, and tablets to enhance the distribution of learning material.

Classroom management segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. IoT solutions improve class management and learning protocols with the help of smart technologies, which are available in a classroom.

Academic institutions segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the IoT in education market in 2020. Rising usage of smart classes, robotics, 24x7 connectivity, Wi-Fi coverage to multi-device support by academic institutions are driving adoption of IoT in the education sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Education market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Service

Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration Management

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Surveillance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic Institutions

Corporate

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

