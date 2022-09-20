Needles Market to Hit Opportunities worth $8.3 Billion, Globally Booming at 7.6% CAGR by 2025 | CMI

Needle Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needles are used to administer drugs or to take blood from the body. It is made up of three parts: a long shaft, a slanted tip called a bevel, and a hub that fits into the tip of the syringe. In clinical practise, numerous types of needles are commonly used for a range of applications such as giving medicine through various layers of skin, anaesthetic procedures, and various surgical procedures. Depending on the clinician's needs, many types and materials of needles are available. Conventional needles are used for general medicine administration, fill and filter needles for vaccination and other sterile products, and safety needles for blood collection and medicine administration when the risk of infection from infectious disease is high. It also varies on its application area; for example, diabetes patients use pen needles to inject daily doses of insulin, blood collection needles for diagnostic purposes, and suture needles for surgical purposes.

The needles market was valued at US$ 5.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

The increasing need for vaccines to prevent diseases like as measles, rubella, and hepatitis B is a major element driving growth in the needles industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 86% of infants worldwide are vaccinated against 26 illnesses; nonetheless, 19.5 million children are unvaccinated, resulting in the deaths of 2-3 million children per year. The human papillomavirus causes cervical cancer, and over 280,000 women died from it worldwide in 2015, prompting the development of a vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, which has benefited the needles market. The implementation of strict criteria for safe injection methods is expected to help the needles market flourish. In 2010, for example, WHO established safe injection procedures and guidelines for its member countries. In addition, in 2016, the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology in the United States announced updated guidelines to avoid the transmission of infectious disease through improper injection procedures.

The Global Needles market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2017-2025). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Needles market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

By Needles Type:

Conventional Needles

Safety Needles

By Delivery Site:

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Intraperitoneal

By Application:

Pen Needles in Diabetes

Blood Collection Needles

Surgical Suture Needles

Ophthalmic Procedure Needles

Dentistry Needles

Insufflation Needles

Other Applications

By Material:

Stainless Steel Needles

Plastic Needles

Glass Needles

PEEK(Polyether Ether Ketone) Needles

Regional Analysis for Needles Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Needles Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

