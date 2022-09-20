With 8.4% CAGR, Global Image Sensor Market Size Worth USD 29.99 Billion in 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Image Sensor Market Size is projected to reach USD 29.99 billion in 2026, at CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period; CMOS Image Sensor Technology to hold a majority of the Image Sensor Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global image sensor market size is foreseen to reach USD 29.99 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% by 2026. This is owing to the rise in the popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology in automobiles. The market value was USD 15.93 billion in 2018. ADAS systems have propelled the concept of automated cars or driverless vehicles. Such factors are popularizing the adoption of image sensors, thus boosting the market.

A report based on the image sensor market is recently published by Fortune Business Insights™ and available for sale on the company website. The report titled, “Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (CCD Sensor, CMOS Sensor), By Processing Type (2D, 3D), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Surveillance & Security, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2026” provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its major growth trajectories.

Industry Developments

February 2019 – Infineon Technologies AG and PMD Technologies entered into a partnership for the development of REAL3 image sensor chips for applications relying on accurate 3D image data and for smartphones.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2026 Forecast Period 2022 to 2026 CAGR 8.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 29.99 billion Base Year 2018 Image Sensor Market Size in 2018 USD 15.93 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Technology; Processing Type; Application and Region Growth Drivers Rising Popularity of ADAS System is Boosting Image Sensor Market Demand from Automotive Sector Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance Due to the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies





Driving Factor:

Rising Popularity of CMOS Image Sensor Technology to Add Impetus to Market

Image sensors are electronic devices capable of converting photons into an equivalent amount of electronic signal, thus, creating a digital image. Earlier, the use of image sensors was only confined to camera modules and other related imaging devices. However, with the advent of technological trends such as machine vision in robotics fields, industrial automation, use of advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS) technology in the automotive industry, and many others, image sensors are now being implemented in numerous industries. The aforementioned factors are prophesized to help augment the image sensors market growth in the forecast period.

On the other side, factors such as a rise in sales of smartphones, increasing adoption of ADAS technology from the automotive sector, and the advent of CMOS image sensor technology will also help augment the imaging sensor market size in the forecast period. “The advent of machine vision in the robotics sector will increase the demand for image sensors in the market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™. Additionally, the increasing popularity of aerial photography and the use of drones for that purpose is also expected to help attract high imaging sensors market revenue in the coming years.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance Due to the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 7.03 billion in 2018 and dominated the market owing to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry, due to the growing incorporation of image sensors in associated products. Besides this, the strong presence of key players such as Sony Corporation and their wide customer base further added to high image sensors market revenue generation. Moreover, the rise in penetration of digital services, smartphones, and smart devices in the region is likely to help Asia Pacific dominate the market in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, Europe emerged with a prominent image sensor market share owing to the rise in sales of high resolution smartphones and different camera modules. North America is also contributing significant image sensors market revenue on account of the advent of various technological developments, coupled with the high adoption of advanced imaging solutions in the region.

Market Segmentation:

























Segmentation: By Technology Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) By Processing Type 2D

3D By Application Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Surveillance & Security

Others





Highlights of the Report

A 360-degree overview of the global image sensor market

Factors boosting, repelling, challenging and providing opportunities to the market

Competitive landscape and market figures

Key segmentation of the market with leading segments and their market statistics

List of significant players and prime strategies adopted by them to enjoy the leading position in the market

Key industrial developments and interesting insights

Other image sensor market trends

Collaborative Efforts by Key Players Will Increase Popularity of Imaging Sensors

Major imaging sensors market manufacturers are adopting merger and acquisition, company collaboration, and similar strategies. This will help players gain a competitive edge in the market on the one hand and increase the overall image sensors market size on the other.

Key Companies Profiled In Image Sensor Market Manufacturers include:

Omni Vision Technologies Inc.

AMS AG.

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Sony Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

PMD Technologies AG

Galaxy Core, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Pixel plus





Quick Buy - Image Sensor Market Research Report:

