New 'Voice of the Patient' Report Highlights Unmet Needs of Asthma in Childhood

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Allergy & Asthma Network, American Lung Association, American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released a Voice of the Patient report about asthma in childhood as part of the Little Airways, Big Voices initiative.

Approximately 6 million children (ages 0-17) in the United States are affected by asthma. The Voice of the Patient Report on Asthma in Childhood summarizes findings from the Little Airways, Big Voices initiative and identifies what is important to people who live with and manage asthma in childhood. This includes shortness of breath or trouble breathing and its impact on a child’s quality of life. Asthma can make it hard for children to go to school, exercise, and participate in social activities.

“Asthma disparities and barriers to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention impact children’s lives. Current treatments, such as oral corticosteroids, affect the long-term health of children into adulthood causing them to develop comorbidities such as obesity, bone loss, and sleep and mood disturbances. This must stop,” said Allergy & Asthma Network President and CEO Tonya Winders. "The future of asthma treatment must be novel (outside of inhalers and injectables) and readily available for ALL.”

The Voice of the Patient report explores current and future approaches to treating childhood asthma. While there are treatment options available, they are not effective or accessible for all. The report explores current and highlights the need for new treatment options that reduce asthma symptoms, have fewer side effects, and allow children living with asthma to participate in more activities.

“The comments shared by the children and their caregivers clearly underscore their desire for effective and efficient treatment options with fewer side effects,” said APFED Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “We published the Voice of the Patient Report on Asthma in Childhood to inform the development and regulatory review of potential new asthma treatments that are meaningful to children with asthma. Children and their caregivers want treatments that are easy to administer, and will prevent asthma flares while eliminating the need for rescue inhalers and steroids.”

There are still unmet needs in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and progression of asthma in childhood. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as researchers, clinicians, and drug developers, will use the report as they consider new treatment options and areas of research.

The Allergy & Asthma Network, American Lung Association, American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders, and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America plan to continue working collaboratively to improve asthma education, advocacy, research, and drug development.

To learn more about the Little Airways, Big Voices initiative, read the report, and watch a recording of the meeting, visit littleairwaysbigvoices.org.

ABOUT THE ALLERGY & ASTHMA NETWORK

The Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit patient education and advocacy organization for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions. The patient-centered network unites individuals, families, healthcare professionals, industry, and government decision makers to improve health and quality of life for Americans with asthma and allergies. The organization specializes in making accurate medical information relevant and understandable to all while promoting evidence-based standards of care. Learn more at allergyasthmanetwork.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP FOR EOSINOPHILIC DISORDERS

The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. Learn more at apfed.org.

ABOUT THE ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

Founded in 1953, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. Learn more at aafa.org.

