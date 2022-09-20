Renalytix Announces Change to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) announces that Ann Berman, non-executive director and chair of the audit and nomination committees, has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons effective immediately.



Ms. Berman commented, “I regret that I am unable to continue in my capacity as non-executive director of Renalytix, which for personal and family reasons, has become impractical. I remain highly encouraged by the Company’s recent progress in reimbursement, regulatory and commercial milestones and believe KidneyIntelX holds the key to solving some of the intractable problems associated with patient suffering and cost related to diabetes and kidney disease.”

Christopher Mills, chairman of the board of Renalytix, stated, “We are sorry that Ann will not to be able to continue with us as a director. Ann was a wonderful board member, and we extend our best wishes to her and her family.”

The Company has begun a process to appoint a non-executive director and committee chair successors.

The Board and the executive team would like to thank Ann for her dedication and contribution to the Company during her time as a non-executive director.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The Company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

