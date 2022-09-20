Gotham Greens Debuts Brand New Line of Plant-Based Dips

The indoor farming and fresh food brand launches plant-packed, dairy-free versions of fan-favorite flavors Green Goddess, Spinach Artichoke, Tzatziki and Green Harissa

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham Greens, a Certified B Corporation™ and indoor farming pioneer, today announced the latest addition to its fast-growing fresh foods portfolio with a brand-new line of plant-based dips in four plant-packed flavors: Green Goddess, Spinach Artichoke, Tzatziki and Green Harissa. Each dip features a variety of fresh greens and herbs to create premium, herbaceous and bold twists on some of the most well-known dip flavors in America. Drawing inspiration from around the globe, Gotham Greens Dips offer distinct flavor profiles that cater to a diverse array of palates, occasions and needs.

With one in 10 Americans over the age of 18 considering themselves vegan or vegetarian1 and nearly half of global consumers (42%) describing themselves as “flexitarian,”2 Gotham Greens Dips strategically meet the increasing consumer demand for plant-based options that don’t compromise on taste. Given the evolving consumer palette and steady growth of the refrigerated dips and spreads category, which is a $3.2 billion category in the U.S. and is growing at 4.7%,3 Gotham Greens Dips have a unique and competitive edge in the burgeoning plant-based fresh food category.

“Our team is very excited to introduce four beloved dips in an innovative, dairy-free format that is packed with plants and meets consumers where they are with a fresh option they’ll reach for every time,” said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “Gotham Greens continues to focus on bringing consumers the best-tasting, most flavorful fresh foods in the category. Dips are one of the most well-loved snacks due to their versatility and craveable flavors, yet as consumers evolve their dietary habits to reflect a more plant-based and flexitarian lifestyle, the category has not kept up with bringing delicious plant-based options to market. Our new expansion into plant-based dips serves consumers in a brand-new way and speaks to cooking and dining trends we’ve seen over the past several years.”

Gotham Greens Dips are 100% plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and never heated. There are no artificial fillers, flavors, gums or preservatives, and unlike other plant-based options, Gotham Greens Dips feature a thick, creamy consistency. While most plant-based dips contain water as the first or second ingredient, leading to a watery, thin texture, Gotham Greens Dips contain a blend of cauliflower and chickpeas to create a texture that rivals dairy-based products.

Green Goddess : The first branded Green Goddess Dip on the market. 4 Made with Gotham Greens’ greenhouse-grown basil, cauliflower, chickpeas, avocado, lemon juice and parsley, Green Goddess brings the herbaceous taste of Gotham Greens’ best-selling salad dressing into a snackable dip format.

: The first branded Green Goddess Dip on the market. Made with Gotham Greens’ greenhouse-grown basil, cauliflower, chickpeas, avocado, lemon juice and parsley, Green Goddess brings the herbaceous taste of Gotham Greens’ best-selling salad dressing into a snackable dip format. Spinach Artichoke : Made with real spinach and artichoke along with lemon, parsley and tahini (sesame), Gotham Greens Spinach Artichoke Dip is a creamy, tangy, umami-rich and indulgent dip. Spinach Artichoke is perfect out of the fridge or enjoyed heated up for the more classic comfort food experience.

: Made with real spinach and artichoke along with lemon, parsley and tahini (sesame), Gotham Greens Spinach Artichoke Dip is a creamy, tangy, umami-rich and indulgent dip. Spinach Artichoke is perfect out of the fridge or enjoyed heated up for the more classic comfort food experience. Tzatziki : Made with flavorful and fragrant vegetables and herbs, including dill, cucumber, mint, and garlic, Gotham Greens Tzatziki Dip emulates the taste and texture of the traditional yogurt dip that is creamy, tangy and cooling.

: Made with flavorful and fragrant vegetables and herbs, including dill, cucumber, mint, and garlic, Gotham Greens Tzatziki Dip emulates the taste and texture of the traditional yogurt dip that is creamy, tangy and cooling. Green Harissa: With versatility as a dip, sauce, or marinade, Green Harissa Dip packs an herbaceous and spicy punch. This item brings the heat with a combination of cilantro, jalapeño, serrano peppers, red pepper flakes, coriander, cumin and extra virgin olive oil for a balanced yet unabashedly spicy bite.

Consumers can enjoy Gotham Greens Dips both day and night in a variety of settings, including:

Incorporating them into an entertaining spread for game day,

Enjoying as an afternoon snack with crudités or pita chips,

Spreading on sandwiches,

Using as sauces for stir-frys and grain bowls,

Marinating vegetables, proteins and more.

The new dips are available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, FreshDirect and more beginning in September 2022. SRP: $6.49.

Sources: 1. The Conversation 2. Euromonitor’s Health and Nutrition Survey for 2020: Going Plant-Based: The Rise of Vegan and Vegetarian Food 3. Nielsen xAOC Deli – Dips & Spreads L52W for the period ending 5/21/22 4. Nielsen xAOC Deli – Dips & Spreads L52W for the period ending 2/26/22

###

ABOUT GOTHAM GREENS

Gotham Greens is a fresh food company on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings, dips and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers. A Certified B Corporation™, Gotham Greens farms with the future in mind through a national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses across America, including locations in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado and California. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest hydroponic leafy green producers in North America. Gotham Greens products are available in more than 3,000 grocery stores nationwide.

Attachments

Michelle Babin Gotham Greens media@gothamgreens.com