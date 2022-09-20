Singing Machine Announces New Fall Partnership with Sam’s Club for Fall 2022

/EIN News/ -- Showcases Market Leading Karaoke Product Offerings,

Best-in-Class Technology; Positioned to Enhance Holiday Retail Sales

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced it has launched 3 new market leading karaoke products into over 550 Sam’s Club locations nationwide and 1 new item into more than 100 Sam’s Club Mexico locations.

The new fall program will feature the new Singing Machine Singcast™ Ultimate, Singing Machine Groove Mini, and Party Machine Duet Microphones. This program is intended to appeal to a wide variety of consumers as the Company heads into the peak holiday season. The new fall program at Sam’s Club includes several market leading devices:

Singcast ™ Ultimate, the Sam’s Club exclusive flagship item for the Fall assortment is the Company’s newest video casting-enabled karaoke machine, featuring Pitch Lab ™ vocal technology. Sing, record, and share your karaoke performance on the Company’s newest device that features two wireless microphones, powerful 50-watt speakers for room-filling sound, and experience professionally crafted vocal and harmonizing effects with real-time pitch correction on the latest PitchLab ™ vocal technology.

Ultimate, the Sam’s Club exclusive flagship item for the Fall assortment is the Company’s newest video casting-enabled karaoke machine, featuring Pitch Lab vocal technology. Sing, record, and share your karaoke performance on the Company’s newest device that features two wireless microphones, powerful 50-watt speakers for room-filling sound, and experience professionally crafted vocal and harmonizing effects with real-time pitch correction on the latest PitchLab vocal technology. Groove Mini, the Company’s entry-level karaoke device that packs a tremendous amount of fun features into a compact, portable karaoke system. The Groove Mini features two wired microphones, 6 voice changing effects, Bluetooth ™ wireless audio streaming, and HDMI output to display song lyrics on your big screen TV.

wireless audio streaming, and HDMI output to display song lyrics on your big screen TV. Party Machine Duet Karaoke Microphones. Be the life of the party with wireless duet karaoke microphones featuring True Wireless Stereo Technology (TWS). Pair both karaoke microphones to one Bluetooth™ audio device to double the fun. The Party Machine Duet Microphones also feature 6 voice changing effects, rechargeable li-ion battery, and dazzling light effects to be the star of the party.



All of these market leading products now incorporate Singing Machine’s subscription-based karaoke music library. In partnership with Stingray, Singing Machine offers one of the world’s largest music fully licensed digital libraries in the market today.

Gary Atkinson, Company CEO, commented, “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Sam’s Club for this fall season to deliver our best-in-class karaoke product offerings. This year’s marketing strategy boasts a lot of firsts, including the Singcast™ Ultimate, the first karaoke system to wirelessly cast karaoke videos from our Singing Machine App to the singer’s TV and the first to feature PitchLab™ -- professionally crafted vocal harmonizing and pitch correction effects.”

Bernardo Melo, Chief Revenue Officer, added, “We have worked hard to create a strong relationship with Sam’s Club for over 20 years. This year’s assortment offers an affordable music entertainment solution to any family or aspiring singer that loves music. We hand-crafted the features and price-points to target all of the different uses from entry-level singer to portable devices to family gatherings. Especially in a year when consumers are having to choose about where they spend discretionary dollars, it was important to provide a wide range of options at different price points. Sam’s Club members demand features and high quality at affordable prices and we’re honored to meet those demands year after year.”

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 100,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America such as Amazon.com, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Wal-Mart and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

