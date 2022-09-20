Reservoir Media, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investment Conference on September 21

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that Golnar Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti September Virtual Investment Conference, taking place on September 21, 2022.

Reservoir’s group presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Investors who wish to access the live conference webcast or a replay should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

ABOUT SIDOTI & COMPANY

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America,

Media Contact
Reservoir Media, Inc.
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
sa@reservoir-media.com
www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact
Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Alec Buchmelter
RSVR@alpha-ir.com

