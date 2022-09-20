GXO Leaders Honored for Championing Women in the Supply Chain Industry

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Donna Del Rosso, Lou Lebrun-Gonnet and Cynthia Tyler have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine (SDCE) for their outstanding leadership, accomplishments and mentorship and for championing women at all levels of the company and industry.



Donna Del Rosso is Senior Vice President, Account Management, responsible for managing relationships with GXO’s largest accounts in the Americas and Asia-Pacific region; Lou Lebrun-Gonnet is Site Director, France, where she leads various teams for customers and is involved in the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, strengthening GXO’s commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace, especially for women; and Cynthia Tyler is Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, leading successful start-ups and managing multiple ecommerce fulfillment centers with several customers in each location.

“We’re very proud of Donna, Lou and Cynthia for earning this recognition for their many contributions to GXO and to the supply chain industry,” said Bill Fraine, GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer. “They’re leading by example and through direct efforts, showing other women that they have the opportunity at GXO to realize their full potential, personally and professionally. All three continue to make outstanding contributions to our effort to be an employer of choice and the logistics supplier of choice for the world’s leading companies.”

SDCE magazine established the “Women in Supply Chain” award to recognize female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. SDCE is known as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com