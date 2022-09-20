Butanol Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Butanol Market Size is Forecasted to Reach Us$17.4 Billion by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast Period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butanol market size is forecasted to reach US$17.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Butanol has the formula C4H9OH and is four-carbon alcohol. Bio-based butanol is often manufactured using the acetone-butanol-ethanol (ABE) fermentation process. Butanol has several advantages over ethanol as a bio-fuel due to its lower vapor pressure, lower hydrophilicity, and higher energy density, owing to which its market demand is increasing. The growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for paint thinners, coating resins, lubricants, rubbers, glycol ethers, butyl acrylate, plastics, and more from the bolstering building & construction, and transportation industry across various regions. Additionally, increased demand for butanol in the application relating to home & industrial cleaning and chemical intermediates are expected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period. The novel coronavirus pandemic had negative consequences in a variety of butanol end-use industries. The production halt owing to enforced lockdown in various regions resulted in decreasing demand and consumption of butanol, which had a direct impact on the butanol industry's growth.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Butanol Market highlights the following areas –
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the butanol market, owing to the growing transportation industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the transportation industry in Asia-Pacific.
2. The reduction of carbon emissions to a large extent and its growing prominence as a building block for chemical manufacturing are two major factors driving the butanol market studied.
3. Bio-butanol is gaining popularity as a green alternative to petroleum-based fuels. Because of its high energy content, it is preferred as a superior automobile fuel over bioethanol, which is assisting market growth.
4. The market for motor fuel is expected to be driven by the growing number of cars on the road and increasing vehicle sales, as a result of which fuel, lubricants, and coatings demand are expected to increase, which could boost the butanol market in the coming years.
5. In addition, as the demand for coatings resin is growing, various paint manufacturers are expanding their product lines, which is expected to continue to drive market growth.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The N-butanol segment held the largest share of 82% in the butanol market in 2021 N-Butanol, also known as 1 butanol or butyl alcohol, is an alcohol made from corn sugars through petrochemical processes or fermentation.
2. The drum segment held the largest share in the butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The transportation segment held a significant share in the butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the butanol market in 2021 up to 51% and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Butanol Industry are –
1. Eastman Chemical Company
2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
3. Dow
4. SABIC
5. Galaxy Chemicals
