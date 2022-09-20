Metal Foam Market to Gain Value of US$ 25.42 Billion by 2028, Notes Emergen Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for metal foams in anti-intrusion bars and heat exchangers are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Metal Foam Market Size – USD 93.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth. Metal foams are cellular structures made up of a solid metal comprising a large volume of gas-filled pores. These pores can be sealed, i.e., closed-cell foam, or they can be an interrelated, i.e., open-cell foam. The open-cell foam is mentioned to as porous metal, while the closed-cell foam is referred as metal foam. Metal foam is used in different industries, such as automotive, construction, and infrastructure. Metal foam is preferred in various industries and applications due to its features such as durability and low cost. It is beneficial in the automotive and construction & infrastructure industries, due to its cost-effectiveness and weightlessness.

Key Metal Foam Market participants include ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the globalMetal Foam Market market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market forMetal Foam Market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

Aluminum segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand from automotive and transportation industries. Additionally, recyclability and lightweight features are driving adoption of aluminum foam.

The anti-intrusion bars application segment is projected to account for a significant share in the overall metal foam market during the forecast period.

The anti-intrusion bars application dominated the metal foam market due to the high demand for metal foam in the automotive end-use industry. Anti-intrusion bars are mostly used in ground vehicles and passenger cars. They protect passengers from side impacts. Side impacts are particularly dangerous as these impacts are generally very close to the passenger. Anti-intrusion bars play an important role in absorbing the kinetic energy of the colliding vehicles. Metal foam offers high energy absorption property, which makes it an ideal material for usage in anti-intrusion bars.

Open cell segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Various characteristics such as heat and fluid absorption, increased mechanical strength, sound absorption, and variability make open-cell metal foams ideal for applications across various industries.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to presence of a number of major players such as Alantum and Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., among others in the region. In addition, increased adoption of metal foams in automotive industries in Asia Pacific countries, especially in China, is driving growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

Product Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Heat Exchangers

Anti-intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

