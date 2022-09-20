Healthcare Information Systems Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027–IndustryARC
Healthcare Information Systems Market Size is Estimated to Reach $210.3 Billion by 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Information Systems Market size is estimated to reach $210.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Health Information Systems are meant to store and evaluate patient-related data in order to provide the best possible diagnosis. This system is built to consistently deliver and enhance clinical quality and care for each patient. Owing to faster adoption rates of healthcare information systems and demand from major and small healthcare organizations, the healthcare information systems industry has advanced from a fledgling era in the 1980s to a booming business in recent years with the adoption of clinical data repository, electronic health record, laboratory information system, and prescription management systems.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Healthcare Information Systems Market highlights the following areas –
1. In 2021, the North American market held the largest market share. This is attributed to healthcare reforms, improved healthcare facilities, and significant private investment in the region's healthcare business.
2. Factors such as healthcare providers' increased usage of electronic health record systems have contributed significantly to the growth of the healthcare information system industry.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Healthcare Information Systems Market Report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Healthcare Information Systems Market based on components can be further segmented into Software and Hardware.
2. The Healthcare Information Systems Market based on delivery type can be further segmented into Cloud-based, Web-Based, and On-Premise.
3. The Healthcare Information Systems Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held 41% of the market share and was the most dominant region.
4. During the projection period 2022-2027, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market with the fastest CAGR. The need for healthcare information systems is rising as the government invests more in the development of healthcare infrastructure and the use of cutting-edge digital technology.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Healthcare Information Systems Industry are –
1. McKesson Corporation
2. Cerner Corporation
3. AthenaHealth, Inc.
4. Allscripts
5. Medidata Solutions Inc.
