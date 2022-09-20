Benzoic Acid Market Will Significantly Grow USD 1,665.2 Million, Boosting at a CAGR of 5.1% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for preservatives to improve the shelf life of the products, coupled with the growth in the food & beverage industry, are Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Benzoic acid market was valued at USD 998.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,665.2 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Benzoic acid is a pure aromatic carboxylic acid that is produced commercially through partial oxidation of toluene with oxygen. It is mostly f in many plants. The benzoic acid is widely used as an intermediate product in the manufacturing of salts such as sodium benzoate, potassium benzoate, phenol, and alkyd resins, among others. Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical and Chemical industries use benzoic acid in their applications.

Sodium benzoate is a significant part and has the largest share of 42.8% of the benzoic acid market. Sodium benzoate is widely utilized as in acidic foods such as salad dressings (i.e., acetic acid in vinegar), carbonated drinks (carbonic acid).

Top key players in this market are: Emerald Performance Materials (US), Wuhan Youji Industries Co. (China), Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group (China), and Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry & Commerce Co. (China).

The benzoic acid market is growing at a CAGR of 4% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 8.5 % and 7.2% CAGR, respectively. High pruritus prevalence across the globe is the critical factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

The benzoic acid occurs naturally in many plants and serves in the biosynthesis of many secondary metabolites. The synthesis of benzoic acid is through partial oxidation of toluene with oxygen.

The current urbanization and changing lifestyle of masses are the factors leading to the increased demand for packaged food items, which demands more for preservatives hence boosting the growth.

The constraint for this benzoic acid market is growing concerns regarding harmful effects caused by excess consumption of benzoic acid on human health have an adverse impact. A significant factor that is hampering the growth of the market is the presence of substitutes.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and accounted for more than 41% of the total volume and value and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of The Asia Pacific dominates the benzoic acid market and is expected to show dominance over the forecast period. The uprise is due to an increase in per-capita disposable income levels with shifting in trends.

The benzoic acid market is vastly distributed in different regions, which are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East, & Africa, among which Asia pacific region will be growing at the highest CAGR.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Benzoic Acid market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Sodium Benzoates

Benzoate plasticizers

Benzoyl Chloride

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed Additive

End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

