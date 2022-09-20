Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Robotic Process Automation Market is predicted to grow significantlyHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Every organisation that involves large amounts of human interaction for general process work such as heavy transactions, data entry, data manipulation, triggering responses, and recurring mechanical tasks is transitioning to a fully automated workforce, and as a result, robot software, attended automation, and business process automation are becoming an integral part of the operation in a variety of ways. These organisations are also utilising robot process automation (RPA), which is implemented using RPA software that sits on top of the infrastructure and mimics a human worker. The current wave of the Industry 4.0 revolution, aided by advanced technologies like as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and machine learning, is increasing demand in the process automation industry, which produced $984.4 million in 2020. The global Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to develop at an outstanding CAGR of 31.1% from 2021 to 2026, owing to the prevalent digital migration and automation trend in every end-user industrial vertical. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18907/robotic-process-automation-market
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Robotic Process Automation Market highlights the following areas -
1. Robotic process automation (RPA), also known as intelligent automation or smart automation, refers to advanced technologies that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks, such as data manipulation, response triggering, and creating necessary communication with other processes and systems that previously required human intervention.
2. The increase in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based solutions for internal efficiency among SMEs is thriving the market growth.
3. The rising trend of cloud-based solutions and increasing use of robot-based solutions across various end-user industries is predicted to open up new chances for the global establishment of robotic process automation growth.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18907
Segmental Analysis:
1. The on-premise sector accounted for more than 90% of revenue in 2020 and will continue to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 through 2026. Initially, large-scale enterprises were the most enthusiastic adopters of RPA market solutions, which enabled them to create use cases for large-scale applications. Furthermore, large-scale organisations were hesitant to expose their internal data and information, resulting in large-scale on-premise deployment of such systems.
2. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 40.2% in 2020 for the Robotic Process Automation Market size. One of the greatest markets is the United States, which is one of the main innovators and pioneers in robotics adoption. The use of robots in the region is increasing, which is making US companies more competitive and creating employment opportunities.
3. By industry type, Retail industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Returns processing, workflow management, customer service management, accounting and finance, ERP management and marketing, and consumer behavior analysis are just a few of the retail applications where RPA can assist. It is estimated that by automating nearly half of the operations performed by humans in a worldwide workforce, more than USD 2 trillion can be saved, especially in a growing industry like retail.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Robotic Process Automation industry are -
1. Automation Anywhere
2. Blue Prism
3. Celaton Ltd
4. IPSoft
5. Nice Systems Ltd
Click on the following link to buy the Robotic Process Automation Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18907
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Cognitive Process Automation Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17927/cognitive-process-automation-market.html
B. Fertilizers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1262/fertilizers-market-analysis.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn