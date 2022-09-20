Emergency Food Market Worth $6.4 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 2.3% - IndustryARC
The Growing Demand For Emergency Food in The Army Sector is Therefore Fueling The Growth of Emergency Food Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Emergency Food Market size is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Emergency food is a product that is stored and consumed in case of an emergency. In a world where tragedies can strike without warning, there's a chance that food supplies will be cut off. Emergency food can be kept chilled and reheated quickly, or it can be served hot. It is the best option for long-term storage, emergency situations, and outdoor activities like hiking and camping. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, North America Emergency Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the erratic climatic conditions requiring food with longer shelf life and deserving to be partaken resulting in greater demand for emergency food products like ready-to-eat meals, cereals, and dried fruits.
2. Emergency Food Market growth is being driven by the boost in demand for emergency food products and the surge in government initiatives and policies on food supply. However, volunteers are a vital portion of numerous food pantry operations, frequently performing an assortment of tasks inclusive of collecting, organizing, and distributing food, and managing volunteers are challenging which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Emergency Food Market.
Emergency Food Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Emergency Food Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Emergency Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into Ready to Eat Meals, Protein or Fruit Bars, Dry Cereals or Granola, Peanut Butter, Dried Fruit, Canned juice, Non-perishable Pasteurized Milk, and Infant Food. The Non-Perishable Pasteurized Milk segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. The Emergency Food Market based on product type can be further segmented into E-Commerce Channel and Offline Channel - Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Others. The Offline Channel segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the availability of a variety of options under one roof.
3. The Emergency Food Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Emergency Food Market) held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the fact that North American regions like the U.S. have suffered significant losses as a result of climate variations.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Emergency Food Industry are -
1. General Mills Inc
2. Kellogg Company
3. CHB Group
4. THE COCA COLA COMPANY
5. The Kraft Heinz Company
