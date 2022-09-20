Soda Ash Market Size, Share, Outlook, Growth, Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

The Soda Ash Market is expected to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Soda Ash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global soda ash market size reached a value of US$ 17.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027.

Soda ash, also known as sodium carbonate, is a white, odorless crystalline solid with the chemical formula Na2CO3. It belongs to the chlor-alkali family and is found in large natural deposits or extracted from the ashes of plants growing in sodium-rich soils. Commercial soda ash is available in various grades that differ in particle size and shape as well as bulk density. Due to its disinfectant properties, soda ash is used in the production of laundry detergents, stain removers, and all-purpose cleaners. Apart from this, it is also used in petroleum-based products, personal care products, ceramics, and sodium salts.

Soda Ash Market Trends:

Soda ash finds applications in a diverse range of industries, which is driving the market growth. In the detergent industry, it has replaced conventionally used phosphates that were used in the production of detergents and cleaners. As soaps and detergents have a persistent demand all over the world, there is a constant requirement for soda ash. Besides this, soda ash is utilized in the metallurgical processing industry for recycling zinc and aluminum. Moreover, several chemicals like sodium bicarbonate and percarbonate, sodium silicate, and sodium chromate and dichromate are manufactured using soda ash. The growing demand for these chemicals is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations in North America and Europe have increased the demand for natural soda ash. Additionally, the ability of soda ash to regulate the pH level of water makes it a popular component in water treatment applications. Other factors like the growing global population and increasing per capita incomes have increased construction activities and the sales of automobiles, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market.

Soda Ash Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the soda ash market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Solvay S.A.

• Tata Chemicals Limited

• Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd.

• Tronox Limited

• Nirma Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the soda ash market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Application:

• Glass

• Soaps and detergents

• Chemicals

• Metallurgy

• Pulp and paper

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

