Microspheres Market Size is Forecasted To Grow at a CAGR 9.1% By 2027 | Reports and Data

The growing demand from paints & coatings, Increasing need for advanced drug delivery systems, and the rising number of implant surgeries are drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microspheres market is forecast to reach USD 10.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that the superior structural properties of microspheres, growth & modernization, and increased demand from existing and emerging applications would boost demand for microspheres globally. The increasing need for advanced drug delivery systems and drug carriers over the forecast period is expected to be a significant factor in the growth of microspheres. Growing demand from the paints and coatings sector due to their different capabilities, including improving solid coating quality and retaining flow properties, is also one of the factors driving the market.

Microspheres are used in medical devices, which are made of glass, polymers, and ceramics as tracers and particles. They are also used in the research and production of medical devices due to their availability in a broad range of colors with controlled opacity, particle size distribution, fluorescence, electrostatic load, and specific gravity. Increasing new hospital building projects along with demand for medical equipment would drive market growth. Key participants include AkzoNobel Expancel, Chase Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Mo SCI Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sigmund Linder GmbH, Potters Industries LLC, 3M Company, Luminex Corporation, and, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Medical applications dominated the market and represented 21.5% of the total market in 2019. The rapid evolution of the drug delivery system is expected to drive the market in the medical segment over the forecast period.

A key factor driving market growth in the booming pharmaceutical and medical industries is the development of biopharmaceuticals, microspheres are gaining popularity for bone tissue engineering and radioembolization to treat hepatic cancer.

North America emerged as the leading market, followed by Europe. The growing healthcare sector, mainly due to the rising elderly population along with the numbers of domestic manufacturers in the region assisted by government guidelines, will drive growth in the market.

In the Asia Pacific, the construction segment has acquired the market. With the increasing urbanization and industrialization, the region has excellent growth potential in the near future and is expected to grow from 2019 to 2027 at an estimated 9.4% CAGR.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Microspheres market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass

Polymer

Ceramic

Fly ash

Metallic

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hollow

Solid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Medical Technology

Construction Composites

Life Sciences & Biotechnology

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetic % Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

