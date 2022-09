Isoprenol Market Worth $270 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 6.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Opportunity For Biofuel Production and Surge in Demand For Isoprenol as a Biofuel is Boosting The Isoprenol Market Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Isoprenol Market size is estimated to reach US$270 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Isoprenol, a colorless liquid, is a hemiterpene alcohol that is also known as 3-methylbut-3-en-1-ol. It is used as a precursor to 3-methylbut-2-en-1-ol (prenol) to catalyze isomerization reaction. Isoprenol aids the isomerization reaction by forming allyl complex. It is synthesized by ethoxylation which is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of ethylene oxide to a substrate. Ethoxylates of alcohol are commonly utilized in cosmetics and other commercial items. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary :Key takeaways :1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global isoprenol market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand of paint owing to increased construction activity.2. Biofuel is expected to be the significant application segment during 2022-2027 due to the surge in ecofriendly fuel demand.3. Isoprenol plays an important role in several industries especially in the cosmetics, personal care, paints and coatings which are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :Segmental Analysis :1. According to the research article by ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, net heat of combustion of biofuel derived from isoprenol is up to 9.2% higher than jet fuel. Biofuels can aid in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting influence on climate change.2. The paints and coatings segment held the largest isoprenol market share in 2021, with a share of around 32%. Isoprenol is extensively used in production of paints and coatings as a solvent. It serves as a solubalizer in paints and coatings production. It also enhances corrosion resistance properties of paints and coatings.3. The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest isoprenol market share in 2021, with a share of over 35%. Isoprenol has an application in production of paints as a solubilizer. Paints are exclusively used in various commercial and residential construction activities.Competitive Landscape :The top 5 players in the Isoprenol Industry are -1. BASF SE2. Kuraray Co. Ltd.3. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.4. Amyris Inc.5. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.Click on the following link to buy the Isoprenol Market Report :Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports :A. Paints and Coatings MarketB. Biofuel Market