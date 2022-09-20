At 14.3% CAGR, US Orthodontics Market Size to Hit USD 9.60 billion by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights™, The US Orthodontics Market size is expected to reach USD 9.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US orthodontics market size is expected to rise from USD 3.76 billion in 2022 to USD 9.60 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.3% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in a report titled, "US Orthodontics Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market size was USD 3.23 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for clear aligners and the rising number of patients seeking teeth crowding and spacing treatment.

Industry Development:

January 2021: Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Byte, one of the fastest-growing clear aligner companies. As a result of this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona will improve its SureSmile clear aligner business and support its connection with dental professionals.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 14.3 % 2029 Value Projection USD 9.60 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.76 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 135





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Number of Adults Seeking Treatment to Propel Growth

The market is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for orthodontic treatment among adults and teenagers. Also, the rising adoption of clear aligners is anticipated to propel growth during the projected period. Implementing the latest technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence allow companies to develop new products and attract maximum customers. These factors are expected to improve the US orthodontics market share during the forecast period.

However, high costs associated with the treatment and lower awareness of the effects of malocclusion are likely to hinder the market growth.





Regional Insights:

Technological Advancements in the U.S. to Maintain Regional Market Dominance

The market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2021 due to increasing demand for teeth alignment treatment among teenagers and adults. The market exhibited a rise of 26.4% in 2021 as compared to 2020. The rising implementation of advanced technologies in this region is expected to witness continuous dominance in the market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt on Non-Essential Treatments Amid Pandemic Restricted Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created a mild impact on the US orthodontics market growth due to decline in non-essential treatments and surgeries. Also, the halt on dentistry operations in this region affected the market growth. Furthermore, halt on manufacturing and production units affected the supply of essential apparatus required during the treatment, due to which the market growth was affected. These factors affected the market development and expansion during the pandemic.

Report Coverage:

The report holds insightful information regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on drivers and restraints affecting market growth along with recent developments in the market. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the regional market is highlighted in this report. A list of leading market players and their developments is highlighted, along with various company business growth strategies.





Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Acquisition Allow Key Players to Improve Business Performance

Key market players focus on implementing various business development strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Also, developing and designing new products by adopting the latest technologies and applying innovative ideas allow companies to enhance their product portfolio. Furthermore, improving production rate allow key players to increase their supplies and ensure a high revenue generation rate.

Segments:

Clear Aligners Holds Dominant Market Share in the U.S.

By type, the market is bifurcated into braces and clear aligners. Further, braces are divided into traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, and lingual braces. Clear aligners are in traditional and direct-to-consumer types.

Based on age group, the market is segmented into adult and teenager.

According to the end-user, the market is segregated into dental/orthodontic clinics, direct to consumer, and others.

Market Segmentation By Type

Braces Traditional Metal Braces Ceramic Braces Lingual Braces

Clear Aligners Traditional Direct to Consumer

By Age Group

Adult

Teenager By End-user

Dental/Orthodontic Clinics

Direct to Consumer

Others





List of Key Players Profiled in Market Report:

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

3M (U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (U.S.)

Table Of Content:

US Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Braces Traditional Metal Braces Ceramic Braces Lingual Braces Clear Aligners Traditional Direct to Consumers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Adult Teenager Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Dental/Orthodontic Clinics Direct to Consumer Others

Comparative Analysis U.S. Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Product Applications & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) Align Technology SmileDirectClub Institut Straumann AG 3M Denstply Sirona Ormco Henry Schein American Orthodontics DB Orthodontics



Continued. . .





