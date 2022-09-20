Sports Nutrition Market will exhibit strong growth expanding at an astounding CAGR of 5.4% by 2029, Predicts Exactitude Consultancy

Some of the major players operating in the sports nutrition ingredients industry are DSM, DuPont., Kellogg Co., Jordans., General Mills, Nestlé, Abbott, PepsiCo, Simply Good Foods USA, Inc., Ocado Retail Limited, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars, Incorporated, Hain Celestial, Associated British Foods plc, Clif Bar & Company., KIND LLC, Concord Foods, LLC, FRANK Food Products, Natural Balance Foods, Perfect Bar and Bobo’s

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Sports Nutrition market.

Exactitude Consultancy also predicts the demand in the Sports Nutrition market to rise at an impressive CAGR of 5.4% by 2029

sports nutrition Products can help athletes attain their maximum potential via training, recover more quickly between sessions and competitions, maintain a healthy weight, decrease their risk of injury, and perform consistently. One of the main factors influencing the industry is how athletes are choosing to use sports nutrition products because of its benefits.

Due to growing levels of consumer disposable money and increased health awareness, consumers are consuming more sports nutrition products. As a result, the Sports Nutrition market is growing more quickly. The main drivers of the increase rate are product knowledge and indulgence in purchasing.

Due to the growing regularised use of sports nutrition products by athletes as supplements, the Sports Nutrition market had a significant proportion. One such reason that spurs market expansion is the expanding variety for various body kinds, where customers may utilise the items based on their needs and preferences.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Hydroxycut a sports nutrition brand under its parent company, Lovate Health Sciences, has launched "Cut", an energy drink that will help consumers to reduce their body fat percentage.

In March 2020, The Coca-Cola Company launched "Powerade", which is an energic drink, the company has launched this product with different flavors. The strategy behind this was to expand the company's product portfolio by new product development.

In April 2019, Hormel completed the USD 465 million sales of the CytoSport Protein Business to PepsiCo Inc. The sale to PepsiCo Inc. is expected to enable more growth for CytoSport and its flagship offering, thereby increasing the market share of PepsiCo Inc. in the sports nutrition market. ​

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 55.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 to 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, formulation, consumer group (age group and activity), distribution channel, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Puerto Rico; Cuba; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Japan; China; India; Australia; New Zealand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE



Key companies profiled Iovate Health Sciences; Abbott; Quest Nutrition; PepsiCo; Cliff Bar; The Coca-Cola Company; MusclePharm; The Bountiful Company; Post Holdings; BA Sports Nutrition; Cardiff Sports Nutrition Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent to up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Sports Nutrition Market Players

The major players in the sports nutrition market report are DSM, DuPont., Kellogg Co., Jordans., General Mills, Nestlé, Abbott, PepsiCo, Simply Good Foods USA, Inc., Ocado Retail Limited, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars, Incorporated, Hain Celestial, Associated British Foods plc, Clif Bar & Company., KIND LLC, Concord Foods, LLC, FRANK Food Products, Natural Balance Foods, Perfect Bar and Bobo’s among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segments: Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Market by Type, 2020-2029

Protein Powder

ISO Drink Powder

Sports Supplements

RTD Protein Drinks

Sports Drinks

Energy Bars

Others

Sports Nutrition Market by End-Use, 2020-2029

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Lifestyle Users

Sports Nutrition Market by Sales Channel, 2020-2029

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Fitness Centers

Online Channels

North America dominates the sports nutrition market owing to the presence of major players in the region

Due to the presence of significant companies and growing R&D efforts, the North American region currently leads the sports nutrition market and will do so during the projection period. Due to the expansion of the food and beverage sector, expanding engagement in sports, and rising consumer disposable income, Europe is expected to continue to see significant increases throughout the projected period and will register the highest CAGR.

The country part of the sports nutrition market study additionally lists certain market-impacting elements and domestic market regulatory changes that have an impact on the market's present and future trends.

Rising Consumer Engagements in Fitness Clubs

Consumers nowadays are more concerned with their health than ever before; for example, the majority of people in Germany belong to exercise clubs. Products for sports nutrition are becoming more and more well-liked, especially among athletes and anyone who engage in strenuous physical activity. the increased focus on remaining fit and healthy as well as the growth in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms These are some of the main factors influencing the expansion of the sports nutrition sector. ​

The United States has the most gyms worldwide, whereas Mexico and Brazil are the next two largest countries in terms of the number of gyms. The penetration rate of fitness clubs is increasing as a result of consumers' growing worries about their health, for instance, various studies have depicted that in the United States, 18.6% of whole population are the memebrs of various fitness clubs.

Demand for Fortified Food Driving Sports Nutrition Sales

Growing consumer health consciousness and rising expenditures on fitness and wellbeing will open up attractive industry opportunities. The demand for sports nutrition among consumers will be fueled by their growing knowledge of the value of a healthy diet in addition to obtaining a specific degree of physical fitness.

Food firms are seeing food fortification as a crucial need in light of the constantly changing customer demands. The practise of enhancing common foods with necessary proteins, vitamins, and minerals has grown more popular as consumer desire for improved nutrition has increased. Sales of sports nutrition are anticipated to increase in the future due to the growing need for food fortification.

