Clothing Fibers Market Size To Worth USD 248.18 Billion at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Technological advancements in Clothing Fibers is a significant factor influencing growth of the global market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Clothing Fibers market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 248.18 Billion by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for Clothing Fibers can be attributed to technological advancements in Clothing Fibers. As an instance, CREOL, the College of Optics & Photonics- the University of Central Florida, has developed a user-operated color-changing clothing fabric with the ability to change its color via a smartphone. The fibers in the fabric possess a thin metal micro-wire, which is used to conduct electricity that stimulates temperature-sensitive pigments in fibers to change color in response to generated heat. Through a smartphone, wearers can regulate both the color of the fabric and the pattern that would appear in the fabric.

Increasing demand for sportswear is a significant factor driving the Clothing Fibers market growth. Clothing Fibers in sportswear are essential to the desired texture, functionality, finish, and comfort of the sportswear. Each kind of sport requires specific functionality, such as stretching, heat retention, heat resistance, water-proofing, vapor permeability, and low fluid resistance, which are delivered by different sportswear Clothing Fibers, including nylon, polyester, spandex, neoprene, fleece, and bamboo. The rising professional sports’ competition and growing inclination for active sports drive the Clothing Fibers market for sportswear.

Major companies Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., DuPont, Propex Operating Company LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

By product type, cotton segment revenue contributed to the second-largest market size of global Clothing Fibers in 2019. Cotton provides the benefits of easy washing and is one of the preferable Clothing Fibers during summer. Also, as cotton is a natural fiber, is does not have any negative impact on the environment.

By end-use, women’s wear segment contributed to the largest market size of global Clothing Fibers market in 2019. A rise in the level of disposable income, especially in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific, is driving demand for Clothing Fibers for women’s wear. Also, an increase in the number of working women globally and the growth of the fashion industry are causative of the growing demand for women's wear.

The Clothing Fibers market growth in North America is owing to growing influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and fashion magazines on people, especially the youth. Also, the high purchasing power parity of people, especially, in the US and Canada, are driving the demand for luxury apparel, thus fueling the market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cotton

Synthetic

Animal-based

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Women’s Wear

Men’s Wear

Kid’s Wear

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

