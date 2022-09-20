Functional Food Ingredients Market Will Reach Nearly 180.14 Billion by 2030 at 7.6% CAGR: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing consumer awareness about immunity-enhancing benefits of proper diet and food habits is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 180.14 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumer preference for nutritious and fortified food products, rising consumer awareness about health and well-being leading to increased consumption of healthy foods, and growing incidence of chronic diseases are some key factors driving global functional food ingredients market revenue growth.

Functional food ingredients offer unique physiological benefits besides the fundamental nutritional benefits obtained from food and beverages. Functional food ingredients are used to improve gastrointestinal health, lower cholesterol levels, prevent dental cavities, promote bone and gut health, and prevent or cure a variety of ailments. Risks of diseases such cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and osteoporosis have been found to reduce considerably due to comsumption of functional food ingredients regularly.

Consumption of protein-rich food is becoming more popular among customers around the world since it is considered 'anti-fat' and 'anti-sugar', and is also a good source of quick energy. It is associated with weight control, better athletic performance, or maintaining a lean and strong body. Customers are increasingly looking for protein ingredients in food and beverage products, which is likely to drive global functional food ingredients market growth.

Introduction of new technologies like nanoencapsulation, encapsulation, and bio-encapsulation is driving technological innovations in functional food ingredients market. Many food products benefit from the encapsulation technology as it helps improve their taste. Advancements in liposome technology are being used to make a variety of ingredients, including probiotics and other functional food ingredients, which have a number of health benefits.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Carotenoids segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Carotenoids are protective nutrients and are naturally occurring pigments present in most plants. They are found primarily in algae, plants, and photosynthetic bacteria. However, animals and humans must rely on food to obtain these ingredients. Dietary carotenoids provide health benefits such as reduction in disease risks, mainly eye diseases and certain cancers.

• Natural segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Food items in their natural form are widely used due to growing consumer demand for natural components. Additionally, the market for functional food ingredients is being driven by increased health benefits associated with ingredients produced from natural sources.

• Infant food enhances a child's healthy growth and development. Inclusion of functional food ingredients in infant formula ensures that babies get enough proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals during their growing years.

• The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global functional food ingredients market over the forecast period. Prevalence of chronic diseases as a result of busy lifestyles, as well as growing consumer awareness about health benefits of functional foods, is driving market revenue growth in the region.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods amba, Kerry Group plc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global functional food ingredients market based on type, source, health benefits, application, and region:

Product Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Natural

• Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Dairy Products

• Meat, Fish, and Eggs

• Soy Products

• Fats and Oils

• Bakery, Confectionery, and Cereals

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Omega Fatty Acids

• Hydrocolloids

• Carotenoids

• Essential Oils

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

