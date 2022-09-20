Acetic Anhydride Market Size to Hit US$9.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% (2022-2027)
Bolstering Growth of the Laundry & Home Care Cleaning Sector of Acetic Anhydride Market DriversHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Acetic Anhydride Market size is estimated to reach more than US$9.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Acetic Anhydride or ethanoic anhydride is a clear colorless liquid and a carboxylic acid anhydride, which is commonly used for the acetylation of alcohols and amines. It is widely used as a reagent in organic synthesis. The growing utilization of acetic anhydride in the medical & pharmaceutical sectors for various drugs and medications acts as a driving factor in the acetic anhydride industry. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the estimated growth of the pharmaceutical sector in North America was 5.4% for the year 2022. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominates the Acetic Anhydride Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the medical & pharmaceutical sector, established food & beverage industry base and urbanization, thereby boosting growth in this region.
2. The flourishing pharmaceutical industry sector across the world is propelling the demand for acetic anhydride for major utilization in drugs & medications such as aspirin, paracetamol and others, thereby influencing the growth in the acetic anhydride market size. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the medical device sector in China is projected to expand by 6.2% during 2020-2025.
3. However, the high corrosive nature and health impacts associated with Acetic Anhydride act as a challenging factor in the acetic anhydride industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Drugs Segment held a significant Acetic Anhydride Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth scope for acetic anhydride or carboxylic acid anhydride in drug applications is high due to its utilization in producing drugs and medications such as methaqualone, paracetamol and others.
2. North America held the largest Acetic Anhydride Market share in 2021 up to 37%. The lucrative growth scope for Acetic Anhydride in this region is influenced by the rise in medical and healthcare infrastructure, flourished food & beverage sectors and urbanization trends.
3. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the medical devices sector in the United States is expected to rise to US$208 billion by the year 2023. According to the Government of Canada, Canadian drug sales increased from US$28.3 billion in 2018 to US$29.9 billion in the year 2020.
4. Medical & Pharmaceutical Segment held a significant Acetic Anhydride Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The lucrative growth scope for the pharmaceutical industry is influenced by factors such as high drug spending, growing healthcare infrastructure and a high rate of chronic health incidents.
5. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the total pharmaceutical market value for EU member nations at ex-factory prices increased from US$147,686 in 2019 to US$253,027 in 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Acetic Anhydride industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Eastman Chemical Company
3. DuPont
4. Buda Chemikalien
5. Daicel Corporation
