NatureGrowth Incubator Breaks the Ground for its Global Agricultural Innovation Center in Israel
Citywide celebration marks the commencement of the construction of NatureGrowth's ‘Sderot Incubator’.
Today, on the eve of the Jewish New Year, we are commencing construction of the center which will lead to the creation of 80 new companies... set to mitigate the global food and climate crises”SDEROT, ISRAEL, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NatureGrowth announced today that it has commenced the physical construction of its ‘Sderot Incubator’, a state-of-the-art Agtech innovation center in the heart of Israel’s agricultural region.
— Alon Davidi, Mayor of Sderot
In a series of celebrations, attended by hundreds of people, the Mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, proudly announced “Today, on the eve of the Jewish New Year, we are commencing the construction of the center which will lead to the creation of 80 new disruptive companies, all based on Israeli science and all set to mitigate the global food and climate crises. This is an important day not just for the people of Sderot and the Western Negev and not just for the State of Israel but a day of celebration for mankind”.
Oren Heiman, CEO of NatureGrowth, proudly declared from the podium “In October 2021, we started on a journey to create a global Agtech incubator in Israel, which will lean on Israeli science and will provide scientists and entrepreneurs with the highest possible level of tools and resources to succeed in their quest to improve global food security. Today is another great milestone in our development and we are already lining up the first of the 80 innovations that will accommodate our facilities in the winter”.
“We are proud to have created a unique blend of over 15 global agricultural leaders from the US and Canada, Brazil and Mexico, Western Europe, the GCC and Asia Pacific, together with Evogene of Rehovot, Israel, Tera Group of Hertzelia, Israel the Municipality of Sderot and our 65 founders who joined Lazer Bezdin, Eliad Josephson, Ben Friedman and myself to create what seems to be the largest Agtech innovation center on the globe.”
Lazer Bezdin, Chief Investment Officer of NatureGrowth added “Our great source of pride is the warm work relationships being created with our institutional partners, providing the major source of innovations, including ARO (Volcani Institute), Malchi (Israeli Center for Mariculture), the Faculty of Agriculture of Hebrew University, Tel Aviv University, Ben Gurion University, the Weizmann Institute, the Technion, Bar-Ilan University, Ariel University and the University of Haifa. Each of these renowned facilities is a mecca for ingenuity and innovation in biology, plant sciences, chemistry, genomics, robotics, physics and environmental studies, aimed to solve the global food crisis”.
Following the public ceremony and a champagne toast, leaders of NatureGrowth met with Tal Ronen, founder of the YK Center and SDG Israel, to formally execute a cooperation agreement, providing the incubator and the 80 portfolio companies with guidance and consultation on ESG and SDG policies, measurement and compliance, to further ensure the global impact of the initiative.
The celebratory event included the launch of the ‘Sderot Innovation Piazza’ and adjacent ‘CityHall innovation center’ the first two elements of the innovation cluster being created in Sderot. The series of celebrations ended with a two hour concert of performers Koby Aflalo and David D’or.
