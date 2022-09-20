Dental Insurance Market Worth $241.3 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 10.5% - IndustryARC
Exorbitant Prices Heightening Awareness Among People Regarding Oral Health is Another Preeminent Factor Driving The Dental Insurance Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Dental Insurance Market size is estimated to reach $241.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dental insurance can be demarcated as a risk management tool or protection against the financials of orthodontic treatments. The enlarging cost of dental treatments globally, oral complications, and awareness among people are factors set to drive the growth of the Dental Insurance Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the North America Dental Insurance Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Augmenting dental problems with rising confectionery intake and poor oral habits is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Dental Insurance Market. Technological advancements in the production of effective medication and treatment procedures are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dental Insurance Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Dental Insurance Market based on the plan type can be further segmented into referral dental plans, indemnity plans (IP), health maintenance organizations (HMO), preferred provider organizations (PPO), and others. The preferred provider organizations (PPO) segment held the largest share in 2021.
2. Preventive plans are roofed 100% in dental insurance plans which might be the biggest reason behind the large share of the respective segment. Furthermore, the preventive procedure segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The Dental Insurance Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Dental Insurance Industry are -
1. Cigna
2. Delta Dental
3. Aetna Inc.
4. Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.
5. MetLife Services and solutions
