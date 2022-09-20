UBiqube Providing Management and Orchestration Layer for Two TM Forum Catalyst Projects

Autonomous Network Hyperloops and Digital Business Marketplace Projects Presented at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen This Week

Teams comprising some of the biggest and most innovative brands in cloud computing and networking have joined forces to deliver two Catalyst projects offering roadmaps for innovative 5G network applications at this week's Digital Transformation World event in Copenhagen, Denmark. UBiqube plays a featured role in both projects, delivering management and orchestration technology via its Cloud Management Solutions (MSActivator and Cloudclapp).

The first project, Autonomous Network Hyperloops (ANHL), is a mobile edge computing project, the goal of which is to showcase how automation of resource deployment and zero-touch management can improve network performance and efficiency. Specifically, this Catalyst examines how autonomous networks revolutionize smart tourism and smart stadium experiences by connecting myriad devices like camera-mounted drones and location services, giving spectators a more informed and higher-quality experience, both in-person and virtually. A tourist, visiting a place (either in real or virtual), needs a seamless experience based on their preferences. Networks must be capable of managing unpredictable surges in demand on infrastructure.

ANHL is a Phase III Catalyst, and 12 companies are participating in the project.

The second project, Digital Business Marketplace (DBM), draws on existing TM Forum standards to evolve a new Digital Service Enabling approach. Specifically, this Catalyst seeks to show how users and service providers use existing standards to create and manage self-deploying services via a marketplace. This facilitates the adoption of an "anything as a service" model for cyber-secure, repeatable, multi-partner sourced solutions that improve customer outcomes and business efficiency while reducing the need for human interventions that slow responsiveness and increase costs. These smart, bundled solutions can then be more easily managed from a lifecycle perspective, boosting security and allowing solutions to be tailored to varying needs.

DBM is a Phase V Catalyst, and 22 companies are participating in the project.

"Both of these projects showcase what makes UBiqube Cloud Management Solutions (MSactivator and Cloudclapp) unique: the ability to deploy and manage applications across diverse infrastructure domains with minimal human intervention," said Hervé Guesdon, CTO of UBiqube. "Our role in these Catalyst projects shows how the telecom networking heritage of MSActivator combined with the easiness of Cloudclapp for continuous deployment makes it ideal for modern application types like intense edge compute scenarios and hyper-automation of touchless services deployment. We're looking forward to hearing feedback from the user community at Digital Transformation World about what we've built with our collaborators."

Catalyst projects generate proof-of-concept ideas that solve common industry challenges, validated by communications service providers and industry stakeholders. Catalysts deliver projects and solutions that leverage key TM Forum best practices and standards to ensure scalability, reuse across multiple applications and reduced costs and risk. The projects are aligned with the collaboration work of TM Forum, thereby bringing best practices and standards from collaboration programs to life in real-world scenarios to prove the value of these assets. The outputs of a Catalyst project include white papers, case studies, best practices, lessons learned, API specifications, models, frameworks and reference code.

About UBiqube

Headquartered in Europe with a global presence, UBiqube is a software company providing Cloud Management Solutions to service providers and enterprises facing complex application deployment and infrastructure management challenges. Its industry-leading Integrated Automation Platform MSActivator provides multi-domain service orchestration and resources management while its solution for enterprise DevOps teams, Cloudclapp, simplifies application deployment on controlled hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at http://www.ubiqube.com.

