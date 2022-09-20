Gritty New Urban Novel Takes Place in Illinois' Windy City

Chicago Native Draws Inspiration From his Community in New Book

CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by his home city of Chicago, Ill., author Hugh Rogers has written "No Love City," a novel that explores the tangled lives and relationships of characters Danny, Stank, Troy and Pretty.

In the urban jungles of Chicago, anything goes, and nothing is ever what it seems at first glance. Troy and his crew are out to get rich any way they can, by any means necessary. For them, the love of money encompassed with the greed for power has an irresistible pull.

Troy soon learns that the cost is always higher than the advertised price when they rob the wrong person and someone is killed in retaliation, setting off a city-wide war between rival gangs.

Rogers draws on his own personal experiences with Chicago gangs, prison time, and the Chicago rap scene to bring a unique perspective to the story.

"Urban Chicago has a complex community," Rogers said. "You have gang members living next door to church folk. I want to send the message that your childhood doesn't necessarily shape your future. Everyone starts off innocent, but changes at some point. They fall to the wayside, or they become casualties of bad decisions. It's up to you to determine where your life goes."

"No Love City"

By Hugh Rogers

ISBN: 9781663224835 (softcover); 9781663224842 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Hugh Rogers is a Chicago-born native, raised by a single mother in the West Englewood area. After firsthand experience with the effects of poverty in urban communities, he is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in social work to aid in community outreach efforts. He mentors young men in his community and aspires to be a motivational speaker. To learn more, please visit https://hugharogers.com/.

