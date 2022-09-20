Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health Leverages FeedCalculator App, Increasing Enzyme Access for Smallholder Farmers

Revolutionary, free feed-optimizing app now includes market-leading phytase enzyme Axtra® PHY GOLD for small-scale farmers and feed mills in Africa

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health—a business unit of IFF's Health & Biosciences division—today announces a collaboration with Single Spark, creators of the FeedCalculator app. The digital platform supports farmers in developing countries generate quality feed recipes with locally sourced ingredients at the lowest possible price. The addition of Axtra® PHY GOLD to FeedCalculator makes the recently released, high-quality phytase enzyme more accessible to smallholder farmers and feed mills.

"We are excited to be part of this initiative," said Segun Oluwole, regional sales manager for Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health. "It enables us to translate our extensive research data into an established, practical and integrated digital feed-mix format, which has measurable cost and animal performance benefits for farmers and feed mills in Africa."

The FeedCalculator app was developed by a team of Dutch feed scientists, software developers and farmers before its launch in 2017. Its smart algorithm enables users to create a customized feed mix in three easy steps:

First, select the animal species and feed type,

Second, fill in the current prices of locally available ingredients, and

Finally, tap "calculate" to receive an optimized recipe according to individual needs.

"We are delighted that our users in Africa now have the option to include Axtra® PHY GOLD in their feed-mix recipes," said Peter Meijer, founder of Single Spark. "Our aim has always been to empower farmers in developing countries by giving them easy access to the latest animal feed technology through the FeedCalculator app. We are confident that this collaboration with Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health will further strengthen its positive impact with producers in the region."

Axtra® PHY GOLD can support sustainability of animal production because it allows formulation of inorganic phosphate-free high phytate diets. It also offers thermostability, proven to outperform other commercial phytases under a wide range of pelleting conditions, making it the natural choice for applications where pelleting performance is a primary concern.

The FeedCalculator app is free of charge and available for download to Android smartphones on Google Play.

About Single Spark

Single Spark is located in Utrecht in the Netherlands, and was founded by social entrepreneur, Peter Meijer, and concept designer and business developer, Sam van Veluw. Single Spark works with a wide network of experts in agriculture, technics, multimedia and product design to create distinctive apps and starter kits.

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, now part of IFF, is a market leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 80,000 guts sampled from over 500 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/animal-nutrition

About IFF's Health & Biosciences division

Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences division is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. IFF's Health & Biosciences division works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.

