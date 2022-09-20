NETRIS Pharma, Orano and Centre Léon Bérard Announce Scientific Collaboration to Develop Novel Antibody Radio-Conjugate Therapies

Aims to combine NETRIS Pharma's mAb with selected radioisotopes

NETRIS Pharma SAS, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a scientific collaboration agreement with Orano and the Centre Léon Bérard (CLB) to develop novel Antibody Radio-Conjugates for the treatment of cancer. Initially, the parties intend to conduct a preclinical proof-of-concept efficacy study with new radio-conjugate targeting Netrin-1, combining Netris' monoclonal antibody (mAb) NP137 with undisclosed radioelement from Orano.

"Based on strong preclinical evidence showing the potential of linking NP137, our proprietary mAb, with approved radioelements for both imaging and therapy purposes, this collaboration with Orano and CLB has the potential to develop novel radio-conjugate that provide significant clinical benefits to patients," said Patrick Mehlen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETRIS Pharma.

Both NETRIS Pharma and Orano have entered into this collaboration with Centre Léon Bérard based on the potential opportunities brought by novel radioisotope conjugates in oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, planned to be completed within one year, NETRIS Pharma, Orano and CLB will contribute their unique respective expertise in anti-netrin-1 biology and mode-of-action, radioisotope and nuclear based products, and preclinical and clinical oncology expertise to develop new compounds for clinical use.

"For Orano, it is a real opportunity to couple a new radioisotope with NP137developed by NETRIS Pharma thanks to the know-how of the Léon Bérard Comprehensive Cancer Center, in order to create a highly effective compound," declared Guillaume Dureau, Orano's Director of Research & Development and Innovation. "With this collaboration, we hope to lay the foundation of a long-term partnership driven by the significant complementary expertise of the three partners."

"The vectorized radiotherapy practice of the Léon Bérard Comprehensive Cancer Center is among the most innovative ones in Europe," said Jean-Yves Blay, General Director of CLB. "New technologies using original cargoes to deliver radioelement are key to provide more effective treatments to patients. With the collaboration leveraging our strong clinical practice, we look forward to the future developments of this project."

About NP137

NP137, a humanized monoclonal antibody of isotype IgG1 directed against netrin-1, is the first drug candidate developed by NETRIS Pharma. Most types of tumors produce an abnormal amount of dependence receptor ligands, which prevents cells from dying. Netrin-1 is overexpressed in a large percentage of human cancers. Expression of netrin-1 often correlates with disease severity and no therapy has ever been tested against this new pathway. Preclinical studies show NP137 to have an anti-cancer effect as a monotherapy as well as synergistic effects in combination with chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors. NP137 has been so far administered to more than 140 patients and confirmed its excellent safety profile both in monotherapy and combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The company is currently actively recruiting up to 240 patients in its Phase 2 trial in uterine cancer indications.

About NETRIS Pharma

NETRIS Pharma, a clinical-stage company designs and develops anti-cancer therapeutic molecules, particularly monoclonal antibodies, to block the interaction between dependence receptors and their ligands. NETRIS Pharma, founded in 2008 and based in Lyon, is the world most advanced biopharmaceutical company targeting netrin-1. Further information can be found at: http://www.netrispharma.com.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

Orano looks continuously at opportunities to value material derived from its core nuclear energy activities in a sustainable approach. Nuclear medicine therapy is one of the currently explored strand realized with the production of lead-212 (a rare radioisotope used for targeted alpha therapy) and clinical studies underway. Orano aims to further strengthen its development in the medical field and complete its pipeline with new promising radioisotopes. Further information can be found at: https://www.orano.group

About Centre Léon Bérard

Centre Leon Berard is among the top 3 Comprehensive Cancer Center in France and an integrated cancer research site (SIRIC), with a high level of excellence in basic, translational and clinical research in oncology. It is accredited by the Organization of European Cancer Institutes (OEIC). It hosts the Cancer Research Centre of Lyon (CRCL – U1052 – UMR5286), with more than 500 collaborators involved in all domains of cancer research (immune system, tumor genesis and microenvironment, EMT, cancer escape and drug resistance, epidemiology, etc.). The CRCL operates a wide variety of state of the art technology platforms designed to foster the development of innovative therapies and accelerate technology transfer from bench to bedside. CLB is also one of the few preclinical facility in the world able to develop a "theranostic" approach based on the radiolabeling of antibodies, with process, technologies and regulatory compliance for handling of radioelements in the healthcare environment. Further information can be found at: https://www.centreleonberard.fr ; https://www.crcl.fr

