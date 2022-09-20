Agrochemicals Market worth $246.1 billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The Agrochemicals Market is estimated to grow from USD 208.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for food supply due to the rapid growth in the human population has triggered agricultural intensification during the last few decades. For addressing the growing food demands, agrochemicals (fertilizers and diverse pesticides) are rigorously used in agriculture, which accomplishes the gap between food production and consumption.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132



Agrochemicals play a vital role in crop growth, showing improved performance and noticeable results. Pesticides enable farmers to produce safe, quality foods at affordable prices. They also help farmers provide an abundance of nutritious, all-year-round foods, which are necessary for human health.

While agrochemicals have been the major contributor for addressing the growing food demands globally, growing concern over the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture has led to growth in the use of bio-based agrochemicals, such as bio-fungicides and bio-fertilizers, to protect crops and the environment. Hence, agrochemical manufacturing companies are constantly adapting to the changing demands by developing novel products and technologies. Unbalanced use of agrochemicals further causes environmental deterioration and poses severe challenges to aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agrochemicals Market”

222 – Tables

74 – Figures

261 – Pages

Nitrogen fertilizer, by fertilizer type, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Nitrogen fertilizers are the most widely used fertilizers in agricultural fields. Amongst all nitrogen fertilizer, urea is the most used nitrogenous fertilizer in countries across the globe because of its high N content (46%N). Hence, it is one of the most widely used dry granular sources of nitrogen. It is preferred by the fertilizer manufacturing industry since it is relatively easy to manufacture. On a ton-for-ton basis, urea contains 35% more nitrogen than ammonium nitrate. This has implications on the storage and transport of nitrogen fertilizer products. Urea is considered a relatively stable product to store and transport, and it is for this reason that the transportation of urea is considered very cost-effective in comparison to its most common alternative, ammonium nitrate. Although urea often offers farmers the most nitrogen for the lowest price on the market, special steps must be taken when applying urea to the soil to prevent the loss of nitrogen through a chemical reaction.

Herbicides, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Herbicide use is increasingly being adopted around the world. Many developing countries (India, China, Bangladesh) are facing shortages of workers to handle weed fields as millions of people move from rural to urban areas. In these countries, herbicides are far cheaper and more readily available than labor for hand weeding. History shows that in industrializing countries in the past, including the US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, the same phenomenon occurred- as workers left agriculture, herbicides were adopted. It is inevitable that herbicide use will increase in sub-Saharan Africa, not only because millions of people are leaving rural areas, creating shortages of hand weeders, but also because of the need to increase crop yields. Companies such as Bayer (Germany), UPL (India), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Adama (Israel) manufacture a wide variety of herbicides.

Fruits and Vegetables, by crop application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the agrochemicals market during the forecast period

With an increase in the number of health-conscious people in the Asia Pacific region, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of fruits, thus causing the demand for fruits to rise. This has compelled the farmers to use various agrochemicals to meet the increasing demand. Furthermore, the high export potential of fruits & vegetables has also led to an increase in production levels. This has propelled the requirement of nitrogenous fertilizers products for efficient usage of agricultural inputs to meet export quality standards.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global market

Being the largest as well as the most populous region in the world, Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for agrochemicals. However, it continues to remain untapped by major market players. The region accounted for almost 30% of the land available on Earth and nearly 60% of the human population, according to the World Bank. To meet the food requirement of this huge population, the use of pesticides has increased significantly in the region. India, Japan, Australia, and Thailand are the highest pesticide- consuming countries in the world. In addition to this, a decrease in arable land per person in India, China, and Southeast Asia countries is a very serious concern.

The increasing need for food crops in the region has fueled the use of pesticides to enhance crop yield. The use of pesticides is becoming a common practice in India, China, and other less-developed countries in the region, leading to growth in areas where there had previously been very little or no pesticide usage. However, the lack of awareness and advanced technology, adverse socio-economic conditions, and fragmented landholdings are the main hurdles for developing the crop protection chemicals market in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the agrochemicals market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), Yara International (Norway), Compass Minerals (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland), Adama Ltd (Israel), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), Nufarm Limited (Australia), UPL (India), K+S Group (Germany), and Israel Chemical Company (Israel).

Browse Adjacent Reports: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market by Type (Slow Release, Coated And Encapsulated, Nitrogen Stabilizers), End Use (Agricultural and Non Agricultural), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026



Inoculants Market by Type (Agricultural Inoculants and Silage Inoculants), Microbe (Bacterial and Fungal), Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Forage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com