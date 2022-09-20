UK Export Finance Leverages Informatica Cloud Platform to Help Businesses Scale Globally

Intelligent Data Management Cloud Reduces Build Time by 40% Allowing for More Strategic Use of Resources

Informatica® INFA, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that UK Export Finance is modernizing to the cloud with Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), freeing up team resources to better serve UK businesses of all sizes and sectors.

UK Export Finance is the world's first and oldest export credit agency, its mission is to advance prosperity by ensuring no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance, doing that sustainably and at no net cost to the taxpayer. In the last year it supported 545 companies supporting exports in 61 countries. The small but nimble department is undertaking a digital transformation journey and selected Informatica to modernize its data architecture on a single cloud platform.

Informatica's IDMC enables enterprises to manage, own and derive insights from their data in the Cloud. UK Export Finance kicked off its digital transformation with a focus on connectivity and fast data ingestion. The IDMC enabled seamless integration with Azure DevOps and Power BI and allows UK Export Finance to manage all data pipelines from a single, browser-based tool and usage-based pricing has lowered the total cost of ownership.

With a legacy integration stack, the UK Export Finance technology team was spending more and more time on maintenance and manual hand-coding to rebuild connectors to meet the specs of modern data architectures, taking time away from important projects. This, along with evolving international standards and regulatory requirements, made it the right time to modernize to the cloud. After an intensive decision-making progress, UK Export Finance chose Informatica's cloud-native IDMC for its best-in-class capabilities, wide array of codeless connectors, and ease of implementation.

With AI-powered automation and re-usable templates, IDMC has reduced data loading and build times by 40%, allowing the UK Export Finance technology team to focus on more strategic initiatives. Developers and data scientists are no longer tied down with maintenance and instead applying their expertise in building reports that unearth insights and value from the data for the UK exporters the department serves.

"With a mission to better serve British businesses to enter new markets, maximize growth potential and increase the volume of export sales, our team looks to data to unearth insights and uncover new strategies," said Daniel Cozens, Senior Technical Lead, UK Export Finance. "Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud has helped alleviate the maintenance and build burden, allowing our team to work on more interesting, strategic initiatives and deliver data-driven recommendations for the UK Exporters we support."

"How businesses manage and innovate with data can be the decider on whether they become an industry disruptor or get left behind. With the IDMC, UK Export Finance can improve operational efficiency, eliminating inefficient hand coding and democratise data across the department to allow faster time to value and timely insights," said Jason Tooley, VP Informatica. "We're pleased to be working with UK Export Finance to unleash the power of its data to help UK businesses and industries thrive."

About Informatica

Informatica INFA, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

About UK Export Finance

UK Export Finance is the UK's export credit agency and a government department, working along-side the Department for International Trade as an integral part of its strategy and operations.

Established in 1919, its mission is to advance prosperity by ensuring no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance, doing that sustainably and at no net cost to the taxpayer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005142/en/