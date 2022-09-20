Ovation Fertility Hires Debbie Wells as National Sales Director

Nashville, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility strives to bring infertility patients the joy of parenthood through innovative science. To reach even more hopeful parents around the United States, Ovation is proud to announce that Debbie Wells is the organization's new national sales director. Her work will help bring Ovation's state-of-the-art offerings and scientific advancements to even more infertility practices, supporting patients on their family-building journeys.

Wells has had a successful career in specialty sales and leadership with a focus on fertility biotech products and genetics. Most notably, she spent two decades at EMD Serono as a key account manager and regional sales trainer. During her 10 years at Invitae (formerly Good Start Genetics), she was instrumental in the successful launch of the industry's first NGS platform for carrier screening and the launch of a novel platform for PGT-A testing. She held the titles of IVF account manager, division lead for oncology and women's health, and IVF national sales director.

She is eager to utilize her knowledge and extensive experience to lead the team in bringing Ovation genetic testing, fertility storage, egg donation and surrogacy services to more fertility care providers and ultimately patients.

Wells isn't the only experienced professional to be joining Ovation's sales team. The new national sales director brings two of her experienced team members from Invitae as fertility sales managers: Sherri Saunders and Olimpia Sabol. Together, they will join Christie Zingoni to form a sales powerhouse at Ovation.

According to Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman, "To help more patients start and grow their families we need to bring Ovation to more fertility practices. We are very excited to welcome Debbie Wells as our national sales director. We believe that she, along with Sherri and Olimpia, will help take Ovation to new heights."

Wells shares Kappelman's excitement about joining Ovation, saying, "Ovation is a premier provider of IVF and genetics services. I can't wait to work with Sherri, Olimpia and Christie to help Ovation grow and expand for the benefit of infertility patients everywhere."

About Ovation Fertility

Bringing the Joy of Parenthood Through Innovative Science

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation's IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation's vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

