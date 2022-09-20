Logitech Introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2

Enterprise-ready, new combo and flagship mouse remastered for focus, precision and comfort

Today, Logitech LOGN LOGI introduced the MX Master 3S for Business and the next-generation MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2, bringing new levels of security and heightened employee experience to enterprise customers. The new Logitech products are designed to be easy-to-maintain scalable solutions that give IT departments peace of mind. When used with Logi Options+ software, users can enhance their experience and optimize workflow through personal customization and application-based presets.

"As we continue to expand our enterprise portfolio, what a great opportunity for advanced professionals looking to maximize output and increase productivity with MX Master 3S and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2," Joseph Mingori, general manager of B2B for Creativity & Productivity at Logitech. "We design for today's hybrid work with individuals in mind, offering a portfolio that meets the needs of IT departments and a diverse workforce."

MX Master 3S for Business

An icon remastered, the MX Master 3S for Business mouse combines what employees and IT departments love about the MX Master 3, with added features for ultimate tactility, performance and flow. The reimagined mouse features quiet click technology for the same satisfying click feel, but with 90 percent less noise than its predecessor. The 8,000 DPI sensor makes work on high-resolution monitors faster and more precise – even on glass. MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling allows users to scroll 1,000 lines per second or with line-by-line precision – one of the most highly regarded MX signature features. The sculpted hand design ensures all-day comfort, amplified by finger and palm support to reduce forearm muscle fatigue, and the tilt angle lifts wrists off the table to reduce hard surface discomfort.

The MX Master 3S for Business was designed with sustainability in mind and is certified carbon neutral. The plastic components are made with 27 percent certified post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR).

MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2

An upgraded version of an iconic combo designed for today's hybrid world, the MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 enables faster and more precise work. The easy-to-deploy, pre-paired and enterprise-ready full-size keyboard and mouse combo features smart backlighting, precise tracking and productivity shortcuts, making it the perfect companion for skilled professionals who primarily focus on high levels of creation and maximum output. Ideal for employees who spend long hours at the computer looking for greater comfort without sacrificing productivity, MX Keys for Business features perfect stroke scissor keys; the MX Palm Rest delivers firm, yet comfortable wrist support; and the MX Master 3S for Business is whisper quiet for better focus.

MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 is certified carbon neutral with responsible paper packaging from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources, making it a toolset IT decision makers and environmentally conscious employees can feel good about.

Logi Options+

Intuitive and easy to use, Logi Options+ is a software application that enables simple short cuts for a fluid and intuitive experience with many familiar applications and video platforms, including Zoom or Microsoft Teams, allowing an easy mute on and off from your mouse and keyboard, and navigating between multiple computers with Flow-enabled mice to optimize workflow. Options+ is mass deployable, including the ability for IT to silently install and configure certain parameters of the app to meet corporate requirements.

Logi Bolt Wireless Security

Logi Bolt is Logitech's next-gen wireless connectivity protocol. Based on Bluetooth® Low Energy wireless technology, Logi Bolt includes multiple security measures designed to give IT peace of mind by minimizing enterprise vulnerability risks both in office and remote. It also provides robust connectivity even in congested wireless environments. And it's engineered with Bluetooth security mode 1, level 4, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode, which is Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliant.

Pricing and Availability

The MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 will be available in September 2022. Please contact your local reseller or visit Logitech.com/workdesk.

