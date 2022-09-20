transcosmos becomes a Tokyo-metropolis certified Social Firm

Aims to create a society where everyone with or without disabilities can display individuality and abilities

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has been certified as a Tokyo Social Firm by the government of Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government aims to make Tokyo a diverse and socially inclusive society where everyone can work actively and bring out their full potential while supporting one another. To achieve this goal, Tokyo encourages businesses and business persons set up or take part in so-called social firms - social enterprises that embrace persons who face difficulties in finding jobs.

As of June 1, 2022, as many as 579 employees with disabilities are showcasing their respective skills in diverse job categories at transcosmos. Now, as a Tokyo-metropolis certified social firm, transcosmos aims to create a society where everyone with or without disabilities can showcase their originality and abilities.

■ About Tokyo-metropolis certified social firm (https://www.social-firm.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/social-firm/access-en/)

Social firms are social enterprises that operate autonomously, in the same way as general companies, but also provide the necessary support to ensure that persons who would otherwise face difficulties in finding jobs work together with other employees. In line with the Ordinance on Promoting Measures Related to Employment Support for Tokyo Residents and Encouraging the Establishment of Social Firm, the Tokyo metropolitan government works on creating social firms and driving such activities.

[Key certification criteria]

(1) Supports the Tokyo metropolitan government's initiatives on creating social firms and promoting related activities.

(2) Falls under one of the following conditions:

a. Considering the possibility of setting up/managing a social firm

b. Employing or considering the employment of persons who face difficulties in finding jobs

c. Providing employment support for persons who face difficulties in finding jobs

d. Able to assist the spreading of social firms, provide relevant information to members, etc.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

