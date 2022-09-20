The waterproof tapes market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterproof Tapes Market by Resin, Substrate Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05175224/?utm_source=GNW

Waterproof tapes offer excellent resistance to moisture and ultraviolet exposure, and it is intended for both indoor and weather-exposed outdoor applications such as waterproof electrical connections near pools and hot tubs.Waterproof tapes are used for insulation of the joints and terminations of various rubber and plastic cables.

They are also used for repairing of damaged insulation portions of various cables. In this industry, waterproof tapes find applications in harnessing of wires and cables, protective jacketing for high voltage cable splices and repairs, primary electrical insulation for all wire and cable, and electrical insulation for transformer, motor, coil, and tubes.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Waterproof tapes market during the forecast period.

The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific has been growing at a rapid pace due to evolving demographic trends, growing consumer expectations, and technological advancements.Together, these elements might make it possible for governments, taxpayers, doctors, and patients to rethink how healthcare is managed and delivered.

Consumer-focused health ecosystems are developing in Asia at an unprecedented rate and scale in response to the aforementioned trends.Furthermore, consumers demand high-quality waterproof tapes that are used in the healthcare sector but at an economical price, so manufacturers are focusing on minimizing miscellaneous expenses to lower the operating cost while manufacturing the end product.

As a result, profit margins and sales of waterproof tapes in the healthcare division achieved great heights over the historical period.

The key companies profiled in this report are 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany).

The waterproof tapes market has been segmented based on resin (acrylic, silicone, butyl, and others), substrate type (plastic, metal, rubber, and others), end-use industry (electrical & electronics, automotive, building & construction, healthcare, packaging, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).

