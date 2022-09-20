The microscopy market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion in 2027 from USD 7.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microscopy Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144551/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of the advanced microscopes is expected to be a major restraining factor for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

By product, the software segment is expected to increase at a brisk growth rate in the microscopy market in the next five years.

Increases in picture quality and increased study in life sciences and other application fields have resulted in the collection of a vast volume of data and as these photos are no longer supported by current software.Owing to this there is increasing demand for sophisticated software for microscopes.

Moreover, The introduction of novel image acquisition software for microscopes is the recent trend in the microscopy market.These factors are key contributors for the highest growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing research in life sciences and other application areas are also pushing the microscopy market.

By type, optical microscopes held the largest share of the global microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global microscopy market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other microscopes.In 2021, the electron microscopes segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing life science and materials science research activities and the emergence of correlative light and electron microscopy are expected to drive the demand for electron microscopes in the coming years. Addtionally, high demand for microscopes for qualitative and quantitative analysis and increasing applications of digital and confocal microscopes in the materials science, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare & life science industries and the increased focus on developing advanced digital microscopes are major factors for the large share of optical microscopes.

By application, the materials science applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the microscopy market during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the microscopy market is segmented into semiconductor & electronics, healthcare and life science, materials science, and other applications.In 2021, semiconductor applications accounted for the largest share of the microscopy market.

Moreover, material sciences segment is expected to register highest CAGR owing to increasing research in materials science; microscopes are used for the structural and chemical analysis of materials such as – polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, and biomaterials.

By end-user, the industrial users segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the microscopy market is segmented into industrial users, diagnostic and pathology labs, pharma-biopharma companies and CRO's, academic & research institutes, and other end users.In 2021, the industrial users segment accounted for the largest share and the fastest-growing segment of the microscopy market.

Utilization of microscopes with high magnification, such as atomic force and electron microscopy, is significantly increasing to observe the genetic structures of viruses and bacteria, in the diagnosis of diseases; increasing investments in nanotechnology, and strong demand for technologically sophisticated magnification devices by various industries are driving the market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The microscopy market is divided into five major regions— Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global microscopy market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Factors such as presence of a large number of major research institutes and universities in the region, significant R&D budgets, and availability of advanced microscopy systems offered by market leaders are driving the growth of the microscopy market in the North American region.Moreover, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional market due rising funding for microscopy, followed by the increasing application of correlative microscopy in life sciences and nanotechnology research.

Also, there has been a prominent establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and the availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs in these countries are the major factors supporting the growth of the expansion of the Asia Pacific microscopy devices market.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3– 35%

• By Designation: C-level–30%, Director-level–20%, and Others–50%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–27%, Latin America–9%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Key Market Players

The major companies in the microscopy market include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Nikon (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Olympus (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), JEOL (Japan), and Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), among others.

Research Coverage

This report studies the microscopy market based on type, product, application, end user, and region.It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth.

The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions and their respective major countries.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products offered by the top players in the microscopy market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the microscopy market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in microscopy market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144551/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________