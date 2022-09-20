At 9.5% CAGR, Micronutrients Market Size Worth USD 11.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
The growth of agricultural production will boost the demand for Micronutrients MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Micronutrients Market size is estimated to reach US$11.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Micronutrients play a significant role in plant growth in fertilization, flower initiations, disease resistance and fruit set. Zinc, iron, manganese and chlorine are a few of the vital micronutrients for the optimum productivity of plants and development. The deficit in such micronutrients results in reduced productivity and defects in plants. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17739/micronutrients-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Micronutrients Market highlights the following areas -
1. The significant increase in demand for boron micronutrients owing to its improving functional integrity of plant cell membranes is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to increase Micronutrients market size in coming years.
2. The surge in production of cereals and grains is driving the growth of micronutrients market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Agriculture of India, the production of rice accounted for 102.36 million tonnes in 2020-21.
3. Global increase in agricultural output is providing ample growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in Micronutrients industry. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of micronutrients as dietary elements is boosting the market growth.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17739
Segmental Analysis:
1. The plant micronutrient segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period in the Micronutrients Market. Micronutrients are an essential element for normal plant growth. Most of the soil provides the required nutrition to the plants, however, changes in agricultural methods need the external dose of micronutrients.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest micronutrients market share in 2021, with a share of 44%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for micronutrients in cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables and horticultural crops. The presence of numerous developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia among others are the major countries supporting the growth of the market.
3. The agriculture segment held the largest micronutrients Market share in 2021, with a share of over 65%. Cereals and grains are considered the primary source of nutrients supplied to the human body. Many developing countries are dependent upon cereals and grains for their nutritional needs and it is the major source of calories. The demand for micronutrients is significantly increasing in the cereals crop owing to an increase in the optimum yield of major cereal crops.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Micronutrients industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. AkzoNobel
3. Nufarm
4. Nutrien Ltd.
5. Yara International ASA
Click on the following link to buy the Micronutrients Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17739
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Agricultural Micronutrients Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Agricultural-Micronutrients-Market-Research-505114
B. Fertilizers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1262/fertilizers-market-analysis.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn