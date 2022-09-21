Cloudbric, presents the Required Security Strategy in the Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at Cyber Security World Asia 2022

Cloudbric Logo

Present the required Security Strategy in Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at Cyber Security World Asia 2022, Expand Global Biz based on Cloudbric WAF+ & Cloudbric ADDoS

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), a special cloud security provider, announced that will present the required Security Strategy in Hybrid Multi Cloud at the 8th ‘Cyber Security World’ and expand its Global Business based on the Cloudbric WAF+ and Cloudbrid ADDoS.

The exhibition, which will be held in Singapore for 2 days from 12 to 13 October, is the most exciting cyber security exhibition in Asia, visited by more than 21,000 people as of 2019.

Cloudbric is going to present the required Security Strategy for Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at 1 P.M, 12 Oct. and Visitors can get more information on Cloudbirc WAF+ and Cloudbric ADDoS at the booth(C30), the main service of Cloudbric.

Cloudbric WAF+ is a fully managed web security solution providing the services of WAF, DDoS Protection, Blocking Malicious IP, Bot Control, and SSL/TLS as a Cloud-based All-in-One Web Security Platform. Cloudbric ADDoS is an Advanced DDoS Protection service that protects and mitigates advanced, evolving DDoS attacks. It provides comprehensive protection against complex DDoS attacks.

Taejoon Jung said “We plan to expand our Asian and Global business by finding new local partners and securing new customers with the participation in Cyber Security World Asia 2022 as a starting point.”