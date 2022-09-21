Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,614 in the last 365 days.

Cloudbric, presents the Required Security Strategy in the Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at Cyber Security World Asia 2022

Cloudbric

Cloudbric Logo

Present the required Security Strategy in Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at Cyber Security World Asia 2022, Expand Global Biz based on Cloudbric WAF+ & Cloudbric ADDoS

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), a special cloud security provider, announced that will present the required Security Strategy in Hybrid Multi Cloud at the 8th ‘Cyber Security World’ and expand its Global Business based on the Cloudbric WAF+ and Cloudbrid ADDoS.

The exhibition, which will be held in Singapore for 2 days from 12 to 13 October, is the most exciting cyber security exhibition in Asia, visited by more than 21,000 people as of 2019.
Cloudbric is going to present the required Security Strategy for Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at 1 P.M, 12 Oct. and Visitors can get more information on Cloudbirc WAF+ and Cloudbric ADDoS at the booth(C30), the main service of Cloudbric.

Cloudbric WAF+ is a fully managed web security solution providing the services of WAF, DDoS Protection, Blocking Malicious IP, Bot Control, and SSL/TLS as a Cloud-based All-in-One Web Security Platform. Cloudbric ADDoS is an Advanced DDoS Protection service that protects and mitigates advanced, evolving DDoS attacks. It provides comprehensive protection against complex DDoS attacks.

Taejoon Jung said “We plan to expand our Asian and Global business by finding new local partners and securing new customers with the participation in Cyber Security World Asia 2022 as a starting point.”

CLOUDBRIC CORP
Cloudbric
82221256510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cloudbric, presents the Required Security Strategy in the Hybrid Multi Cloud Era at Cyber Security World Asia 2022

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.