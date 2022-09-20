Enterprise Asset Management Market Share Worth US$ 3.2 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increasing adoption of EAM solutions in end users such as oil and gas, manufacturing and others driving the Enterprise Asset Management Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Enterprise Asset Management Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period to reach $3.2 billion by 2026. The major factor impacting on the positive growth of the market is the adoption of the cloud technologies in the asset management solutions. The significant growth and adoption of the new technologies such as IoT, industry 4.0, and so on are analyzed to create ample amount of opportunities for the growth in the enterprise asset management as they play a key role in asset tracking. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Enterprise Asset Management Market highlights the following areas -
1. Transportation is the fastest growing application in EAM market with CAGR of 11.47% during forecast period.
2. The growing demand to adhere to strict regulatory compliances and presence of major number of players such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc and others have been pushing the market in this region.
3. Acquisition of companies for strengthening their capabilities in North American region is set to drive the enterprise asset management market for a number of firms.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Assets MRO segment is set to account for the largest share in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. Assets Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) is basically provided for asset intensive industries for the purpose of fixing and replacing of the assets. Assets MRO are widely adopted by organizations as it leads to cost reduction, primarily costs related to freight, loading, unloading, warehousing, service and maintenance fees, and inventory management costs.
2. APAC is witnessing the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of around 10.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026 owing to high investments and growing deployment of automation technology. For instance, Thinkproject had entered in to enterprise asset management market with the acquisition of RAMM which allows the company to better serve infrastructure and asset management solutions in the APAC region, thereby providing opportunities for the market growth.
3. Transportation sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 11.5% the forecast period. There has been increasing focus towards adoption EAM solutions in transportation industry as there is increasing pressure to control costa and maximize return on assets.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Enterprise Asset Management industry are -
1. ABB Ltd.
2. Infor
3. IBM
4. Oracle
5. SAP
