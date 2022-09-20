Absinthe Market Worth $44.6 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 3.4% - IndustryARC
Heightening Binge Drinking is the Major Reason Behind The Growth Of Absinthe Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Absinthe Market size is estimated to reach $44.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Absinthe falls under the category of spirits that have anise flavor and are usually fabricated from antispasmodic plant green anise, leaves of common wormwood plant (Artemisia absinthium) which have a bitter aroma, and several other medicinal herbs. Moreover, augmentation in disposable income of people with economic prosperity, heightening demand for luxurious drinks, and availability of a variety of flavors are factors set to drive the growth of the Absinthe Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the Europe Absinthe Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Proliferating alcohol consumption throughout the globe is said to be the preeminent driving factor for the growth of the Absinthe Market. A permanent ban on its usage due to health hitches like hallucinations, seizures, and facial contractions is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Absinthe Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Absinthe Market based on the type can be further segmented into bohemian, liqueur, amber, blanche, ordinaire, verte, reve pastis, and others. The bohemian segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the rising trend of bohemianism among a larger faction of millennials.
2. The Absinthe Market based on the application can be further segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical industry, and others. The food and beverage segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the growing use of food additives.
3. The Absinthe Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as ferocious alcohol consumption.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Absinthe Industry are -
1. Pacific Distillery
2. Hood River Distiller
3. La Fee Absinthe
4. La Clandestine
5. Hill's Liquere North America
