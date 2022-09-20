Hyperion Business Consultants introduces a new product for the Australian real estate market
The average salary for a real estate assistant is $56,876 per year in Australia. Hyperion's new service is saving real estate companies both time and money.ANGELES, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Oaten serves as the director of outsourcing solutions at Hyperion Business Solutions. When asked why Australian real estate agents utilise outsourced real estate assistants, the responses are eye-opening.
Jonathan said, "Hiring an in-house real estate assistant can be costly and difficult." "The average salary for a real estate assistant is $56,876 per year in Australia." Compared to outsourcing with Hyperion at $25,200 per year ($2100 a month), you can see how this new outsourcing service is suitable for the Australian real estate agent.
Jonathan Oaten continues, "The general public is not aware of all the services that agents provide to sellers and buyers during the transaction, probably because most of the important services are performed behind the scenes." "Time is one of the most crucial elements in real estate. The more an agent can focus upon their clients' needs and away from back-office distractions, the more likely that a sale or purchase will be made".
Real estate agencies or self-employed agents that employ virtual assistants have a competitive advantage over their rivals. As a result of delegating repetitive and administrative chores, business owners may focus on closing transactions and contracts while saving money on resources and labour costs compared to employing in-house teams.
Adam Lord, a member of the core team at Hyperion Business Consultants, resides in Melbourne, Victoria, which distinguishes their real estate services from those of competitors. Adam has twenty years of experience in real estate, a valid licence, and employs outsourced real estate assistants for his own enterprise.
Adam is able to visit the offices of agents who wish to investigate the advantages of outsourcing and lead them through the necessary processes, helping to control their expectations and produce high-quality outcomes.
Jonathan Oaten elaborates, "assistants can execute 50 back-office real estate jobs." "This creates enormous time and opportunity for agents seeking to build their businesses and cultivate their relationships with existing clients."
Agents and companies in the real estate market engage an assistant to assist with administrative and industry-specific obligations, such as bookkeeping and asset management. You can transfer many of these responsibilities to a remote assistant due to the numerous platforms and solutions that facilitate online operations.
