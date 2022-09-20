Morocco Obtains Certificate of Admission of 'Bio-Maroc' Standard in IFOAM-OI Family of Standards- Ministry

MOROCCO, September 20 - Morocco has obtained the certificate of admission of the Moroccan organic standard "BIO-MAROC" in the family of IFOAM - Organics International (OI) standards, on the occasion of Biofach-2022, the world's leading trade fair for organic food (July 26-29, 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany), according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.

The certificate of admission by IFOAM-IO is the result of a comprehensive assessment of the national organic standard "Bio-Maroc" regarding the common objectives and requirements of organic standards (COROS), the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

This certification is the result of close collaboration between the Moroccan-German bilateral cooperation project "Agricultural and Forestry Technical Dialogue (DIAF)", IFOAM-IO and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, the same source added.

By obtaining this certificate, Morocco aligns with the standards of IFOAM-IO and gains credibility at the international level. The Kingdom is positioned in new international markets for organic products such as Saudi Arabia or Australia, which will develop its exports.

Founded in 1972, IFOAM - Organics International is a membership-based organization working to bring true sustainability to agriculture across the globe.

Among its wide range of activities, the federation maintains an organic farming standard, and an organic accreditation and certification service.

The Moroccan-German bilateral cooperation project "DIAF" aims to contribute to the sustainable use of natural resources in the agricultural and forestry sector, the statement said.

MAP 19 September 2022